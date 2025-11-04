Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still searching for the first European home win in their history, Crystal Palace welcome AZ Alkmaar to Selhurst Park for matchday three of the Conference League on Thursday night.

The two teams, who meet for the very first time, currently sit level on three points in the 36-team table after winning and losing one game each in their opening two League Phase fixtures.

Match preview

After celebrating a 2-0 away victory against Dynamo Kiev on matchday one, Crystal Palace's first home fixture in a major European competition ended in disappointment with a shock 1-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Conference League a fortnight ago.

Palace’s special night at Selhurst Park soon turned into a frustrating one, as they registered only one of their 13 shots on target and could not break down the resilient backline of their Cypriot counterparts.

Head coach Oliver Glasner suggested after the match that the result should serve as a reminder for the Eagles to "stay humble" as Conference League glory - following in the footsteps of reigning champions Chelsea - is by no means guaranteed on their European debut.

A narrow 1-0 loss at Premier League leaders Arsenal soon followed for Palace, but they have since claimed back-to-back victories without reply over Liverpool in the EFL Cup and Brentford in the top flight, beating the latter 2-0 on home soil last weekend to climb up to ninth place in the table.

A first European home victory is now high on the agenda for Palace, and despite their loss to Larnaca, they will be confident of success at Selhurst Park on Thursday, as they have won 10 and drawn six of their 19 home matches (L3) in 2025.

In comparison, AZ Alkmaar have prevailed in 10 of their 23 away matches this calendar year (D6 L7), though their most recent loss on the road was, in fact, a heavy 4-0 defeat to Larnaca on matchday one of the Conference League.

The Dutch outfit have struggled to grind out positives results on the road in European competition, as they have won only two of their last 14 such away games (D3 L9), but Maarten Martens’s side will travel to Selhurst Park in buoyant mood courtesy of their recent upturn in form.

Indeed, since that surprise setback against Larnaca, AZ Alkmaar have won each of their last five games in all competitions, including an eye-catching 2-0 away win over Ajax in the Eredivisie and a 1-0 home victory against Slovan Bratislava on matchday two of the Conference League - a game in which they converted just one of their 29 shots.

De Kaaskoppen also needed a slender victory to get the better of Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie last weekend, with Kees Smit’s second-half strike sealing a 1-0 win and consolidating third place in the top flight. A Conference League triumph on Thursday, meanwhile, could see AZ rise from 21st into the top seven if other results go their way.

Crystal Palace Conference League form:

W L

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

L D L L W W

AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

L W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Team News

Crystal Palace quartet Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Adam Wharton will be assessed after missing the win over Brentford due to illness.

Should Wharton be fit to return and start in midfield, that could see see Daichi Kamada make way and rested after starting 12 of Palace’s last 13 games in all competitions, leaving Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes to battle for the remaining centre-midfield spot.

Glasner will weigh up whether to recall Jaydee Canvot at the expense of Chris Richards at centre-back, while Borna Sosa has served a one-match ban in the Conference League and is in contention to rival Tyrick Mitchell for a start on the left flank.

As for AZ Alkmaar, Seiya Maikuma (knee), Mexx Meerdink (groin) and Jordie Clasie (unspecified) all remain in the treatment room as the continue to recover from injury.

Last season’s top scorer Troy Parrott - formerly of Tottenham - has already scored a team-high 13 goals in just 12 appearances so far this term, including seven strikes in five Conference League qualifiers, and he is expected to lead the line for the visitors.

Alexandre Penetra and Maxim Dekker will both compete for a start at centre-back alongside Wouter Goes, while the rest of Martens’s lineup could remain intact, with Peer Koopmeiners and Sven Mijnans set to join teenage starlet Smit in a three-man midfield.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owuso-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Dekker, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Jensen

We say: Crystal Palace 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar are certainly no pushovers and they will back themselves to come away from Selhurst Park with a positive result, given their recent upturn in form. However, if Glasner fields a strong lineup and Mateta laces up his shooting boots, then the Eagles should have enough to soar to a historic home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email