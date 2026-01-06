Preview: Cremonese vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Jan 2026 15:32 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 15:35

Both beaten in their first fixture of the new year, Cremonese and Cagliari will aim to get off the mark for 2026 when they meet at Stadio Zini on Thursday.

While the Grigiorossi lost to lowly Fiorentina last time out, they still sit three points above their visitors in the Serie A standings.

Match preview

Promoted as Serie B playoff winners last season, Cremonese are sitting safely in mid-table with 21 points, but recent results have halted their progress.

After defeats against Napoli and Torino, plus a goalless draw with Lazio, Davide Nicola's side started the new year by losing to the top flight's last-placed club.

Reaching 372 minutes without scoring, Cremo failed to breach Fiorentina's shaky defence at a tense Stadio Franchi, before being stung by a last-gasp strike from Moise Kean.

After linking up well initially, strike partners Jamie Vardy and Federico Bonazzoli have begun to fire blanks, and the Grigiorossi could now go five straight Serie A games without scoring for the very first time.

While the Lombardy club have also lost three of their last four home fixtures, at least history will be on their side when they host Cagliari.

Dating back several decades, they have won the last three top-flight meetings in Cremona, scoring eight goals in the process.

© Imago

However, much time has passed since the most recent Serie A contest - which dates back to February 1996 - and it was Cagliari that won a couple of Coppa Italia ties during the past decade.

With another win in midweek, the Sardinian side would draw level with their hosts on 21 points, thereby inching further away from danger.

A tally of 18 from as many matches leaves them better off than at this stage in either of the past two seasons, including under Nicola's leadership last term.

His successor as Cagliari boss, rookie coach Fabio Pisacane, is currently on track to keep the Isolani afloat, extending their Serie A stay to three straight seasons.

Plenty of hard yards lie ahead, though. After posting a rare away win to end 2025, last week's loss to AC Milan left them 14th - still precariously placed above the drop zone.

Cremonese Serie A form:

W W L D L L

Cagliari Serie A form:

L W L D W L

Cagliari form (all competitions):

L W L D W L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

As Warren Bondo should overcome a muscular issue that caused his withdrawal against Fiorentina, only Jeremy Sarmiento and Michele Collocolo are set to miss out for Cremonese.

Following a long goal drought, both Vardy and Bonazzoli are in danger of being dropped, although the latter has previously notched five goal involvements against Cagliari.

Should either of the front pair make way, South American strikers Franco Vazquez and Antonio Sanabria are pushing hard for selection.

Meanwhile, Cagliari's attack should be led by Semih Kilicsoy, but it remains to be seen if fellow forward Sebastiano Esposito wins his fight for fitness.

The latter is struggling with a calf problem so could join Alessandro Deiola, Andrea Belotti, Mattia Felici and Michael Folorunsho on the sidelines.

In better news for Pisacane, Angola winger Zito Luvumbo recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, after his team were knocked out in the group stage.

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Payero, Grassi, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, Vardy

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Mazzitelli, Obert; Gaetano; Kilicsoy

We say: Cremonese 1-1 Cagliari

While Cremonese will sense a chance to halt their downturn, Cagliari have proved competitive in recent weeks - either picking up points or losing by one, despite a tough run of fixtures.

So, faced with a home side whose goals have dried up, the Sardinians can make their long return journey with one more point on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.