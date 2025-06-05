Preview: Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS clash between Colorado Rapids and Austin FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Austin FC can climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture on Saturday when they travel to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to face the Colorado Rapids for the first time in the 2025 MLS campaign.

Last week, the Burgundy Boys dropped down to eighth place with a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, putting them two points above the Verde and Black, who sit 10th following a 2-0 defeat at San Diego.

Match preview

For the third time in the 2025 regular season, Colorado failed to win a match despite drawing first blood, having now dropped eight points in that position this year.

Chris Armas will be happy to know their next three league fixtures will be at home, where they have won back-to-back matches in this competition without a single goal conceded.

Another victory this weekend would be their longest home-winning run domestically this season and be just one shy of equalling their longest such streak at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park from 2024.

With 18 goals after 16 MLS matchdays, the Rapids have netted fewer times than any side currently in a playoff position in either conference.

On the other hand, they tend to give away their share of quality scoring opportunities, sitting eighth in the league for expected goals allowed per game (27.1).

The Burgundy Boys have won three of their previous four home contests versus Austin, posting a clean sheet in each of those triumphs.

Throughout the regular season, Austin have been committed to a defence-first approach, without much desire to attack.

Nico Estevez’s men have scored the fewest goals in the league after 16 matchdays (11), netting a goal or fewer in all but one MLS game this season.

Indecisiveness in front of goal appears to be their problem with the Verde and Black eighth in the league when it comes to big chances missed (29).

They are winless in their last eight domestic affairs, equalling their longest stretch without a league victory in club history.

Austin, meanwhile, are winless in five consecutive away matches in this competition, claiming just a single point over that stretch.

The Verde and Black have won their last three MLS away contests when netting the opening goal, dating back to the 2024 campaign, with all of those triumphs being by a 1-0 score.

Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer form:

Austin FC Major League Soccer form:

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Colorado Rapids win with a probability of 53.68%. A draw has a probability of 23.8% and a win for Austin FC has a probability of 22.56%. The most likely scoreline for a Colorado Rapids win is 1-0 with a probability of 10.92%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.75%) and 2-0 (9.44%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (11.28%), while for an Austin FC win it is 0-1 (6.53%).

