Preview: Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Austin FC can climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture on Saturday when they travel to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to face the Colorado Rapids for the first time in the 2025 MLS campaign.
Last week, the Burgundy Boys dropped down to eighth place with a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, putting them two points above the Verde and Black, who sit 10th following a 2-0 defeat at San Diego.
Match preview
For the third time in the 2025 regular season, Colorado failed to win a match despite drawing first blood, having now dropped eight points in that position this year.
Chris Armas will be happy to know their next three league fixtures will be at home, where they have won back-to-back matches in this competition without a single goal conceded.
Another victory this weekend would be their longest home-winning run domestically this season and be just one shy of equalling their longest such streak at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park from 2024.
With 18 goals after 16 MLS matchdays, the Rapids have netted fewer times than any side currently in a playoff position in either conference.
On the other hand, they tend to give away their share of quality scoring opportunities, sitting eighth in the league for expected goals allowed per game (27.1).
The Burgundy Boys have won three of their previous four home contests versus Austin, posting a clean sheet in each of those triumphs.
Throughout the regular season, Austin have been committed to a defence-first approach, without much desire to attack.
Nico Estevez’s men have scored the fewest goals in the league after 16 matchdays (11), netting a goal or fewer in all but one MLS game this season.
Indecisiveness in front of goal appears to be their problem with the Verde and Black eighth in the league when it comes to big chances missed (29).
They are winless in their last eight domestic affairs, equalling their longest stretch without a league victory in club history.
Austin, meanwhile, are winless in five consecutive away matches in this competition, claiming just a single point over that stretch.
The Verde and Black have won their last three MLS away contests when netting the opening goal, dating back to the 2024 campaign, with all of those triumphs being by a 1-0 score.
Team News
Colorado were missing Ali Fadal for their match against Portland as he had a knee injury, Wayne Frederick will be forced out of this one with a red card suspension and Kevin Cabral is out due to yellow card accumulation.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will not be available on Saturday as he was called up for international duty with the USA, while Bryce Jamison will be with the US Under-19 squad.
Djordje Mihailovic had their only strike against the Timbers, his team-leading seventh of the 2025 domestic campaign.
Austin will have Ilie Sanchez available this weekend, along with Besard Sabovic, both of whom missed their match against San Diego due to yellow card suspensions.
Two players were called up for the international window as Myrto Uzuni will be on duty for Albania, and Micah Burton is with the United States Under-19 team.
We saw three new faces in their starting 11 versus San Diego, with Julio Cascante, Daniel Pereira and Nicolas Dubersarsky replacing Brendan Hines-Ike, Sanchez and Sabovic.
Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:
Hansen; Cannon, Maxso, Murphy, Travis; Atencio, Larraz; Ronan, Mihailovic, Bassett; Yapi
Austin FC possible starting lineup:
Stuver; Gallagher, Svatok, Cascante, Biro; Bukari, Pereira, Sanchez, Wolff; Rubio, Vazquez
We say: Colorado Rapids 1-0 Austin FC
There seems to be a crisis of confidence in the Austin attack, and in a game that could be pretty close, we trust the quality and creativity of a player like Mihailovic could make the difference.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.
Data Analysis
Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Colorado Rapids win with a probability of 53.68%. A draw has a probability of 23.8% and a win for Austin FC has a probability of 22.56%.
The most likely scoreline for a Colorado Rapids win is 1-0 with a probability of 10.92%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.75%) and 2-0 (9.44%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (11.28%), while for an Austin FC win it is 0-1 (6.53%).