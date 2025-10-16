Sports Mole previews Sunday's Major League Soccer clash between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Colorado Rapids will wrap up their Major League Soccer regular season when they welcome Los Angeles FC to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday evening.

The hosts remain in contention for a playoff spot heading into Decision Day, while LAFC have already secured a top-four finish in the Western Conference.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Colorado, who enter the final round of the regular season sitting outside the playoff places.

With 40 points from 33 matches - 11 wins, seven draws and 15 losses - the Rapids find themselves 10th on the table and level on points with ninth-placed Real Salt Lake.

Chris Armas’s men have scored 42 goals and conceded 54, leaving them with a poor goal difference that could prove decisive in the playoff race.

To qualify, they must win and hope Real Salt Lake or FC Dallas drop points on the final day.

The Rapids have managed just one victory in their last six outings, allowing both Dallas and Salt Lake to edge ahead in the postseason race.

Their inconsistency has been costly, and they have now gone 13 matches without keeping a clean sheet - an alarming statistic that has put Armas under pressure ahead of what could be his final game in charge.

Colorado’s attacking intent has been clear throughout the season, but defensive lapses have often undermined their progress.

Their home form - eight wins, three draws and five defeats, highlights that while they are competitive at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, they have struggled against stronger opposition such as LAFC.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, have enjoyed another impressive season under Steve Cherundolo.

The Black & Gold sit third in the Western Conference with 59 points from 33 games (17 wins, eight draws, eight losses), one behind second-placed San Diego and four adrift of leaders Vancouver.

Cherundolo’s side boast the second-highest goal tally in the MLS with 63, while conceding just 38 - the third fewest in the division.

Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austin FC last time out, they have won four of their last five matches and remain one of the league’s most balanced and dangerous teams.

LAFC’s away record (six wins, six draws, and four losses) underlines their ability to perform on the road, while their head-to-head record also favours them - winning four of their last five meetings with Colorado.

Team News

Colorado remain without defender Aaron Long, who has been sidelined since July with an Achilles tendon injury.

Forward Igor Jesus also faces a lengthy spell out after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in August, with his return expected in May 2026.

Lorenzo Dellavalle and Odin Holm are also unavailable due to leg injuries, ruling them out of the final match.

Rafael Navarro is expected to lead the line, supported by Paxten Aaronson and Cole Bassett in advanced midfield roles.

For LAFC, Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min continue to headline the attack, combining for 18 of the team’s last 20 goals.

Bouanga (24 goals, 8 assists) remains in the Golden Boot race, trailing Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi by just two goals, while Son has impressed since his August arrival, contributing eight goals and three assists in nine appearances.

David Martínez Morales (three goals, four assists) and Jeremy Ebobisse (four goals, one assist) are also expected to feature in an attack brimming with confidence.

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Cannon, Maxso, Holding, Santos; Atencio, Ronan; Harris, Aaronson, Bassett; Navarro

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Hollingshead, Segura, Tafari, Porteous, Palencia; Tillman, Delgado, Moran; Martinez, Ebobisse

We say: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC have already sealed a top-four finish and possess the attacking firepower to end their regular season on a high.

Colorado’s inconsistency and defensive frailty make their playoff hopes look slim, especially against one of the league’s most complete teams.

