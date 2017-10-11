Radamel Falcao admits discussing draw

Radamel Falcao admits that he attempted to persuade opposition players to play out a draw late on in Colombia's meeting with Peru as the result suited both teams.

The 31-year-old was spotted speaking to the opposition during the latter stages of the World Cup qualifier, which was locked at 1-1 at the time - a result that suited both sides thanks to results elsewhere.

Peru midfielder Renato Tapia claimed after the match that he and Falcao discussed the scoreline and the various permutations, and the Monaco ace has now admitted that the conversation did indeed take place.

"We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with [the knowledge of] the other results and in that moment [I tried] to transmit that [to Peru]," The Telegraph quotes him as saying.

Colombia finished in an automatic qualification spot in the CONMEBOL region, while Peru face a playoff against New Zealand next month.