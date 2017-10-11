World Cup
Oct 11, 2017 at 12.30am UK at ​ Estadio Nacional
Peru
1-1
Colombia
Guerrero (76')
Carrillo (45')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rodriguez (56')

Radamel Falcao admits discussing draw with Peru players

Radamel Falcao admits discussing draw
© SilverHub
Radamel Falcao admits that he attempted to persuade opposition players to play out a draw late on in Colombia's meeting with Peru as the result suited both teams.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has confessed that he discussed with opposition players the prospect of playing out a draw during his side's meeting against Peru.

The 31-year-old was spotted speaking to the opposition during the latter stages of the World Cup qualifier, which was locked at 1-1 at the time - a result that suited both sides thanks to results elsewhere.

Peru midfielder Renato Tapia claimed after the match that he and Falcao discussed the scoreline and the various permutations, and the Monaco ace has now admitted that the conversation did indeed take place.

"We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with [the knowledge of] the other results and in that moment [I tried] to transmit that [to Peru]," The Telegraph quotes him as saying.

Colombia finished in an automatic qualification spot in the CONMEBOL region, while Peru face a playoff against New Zealand next month.

Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
expand
 