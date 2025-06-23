Chelsea reportedly face competition from a European giant in the race to sign one of their top summer transfer targets.

Chelsea are reportedly facing fresh competition in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Earlier this month, it became clear that the Blues had settled on the Englishman as their preferred candidate to strengthen their options on the flank.

The hope had been that a deal could be negotiated with Dortmund prior to the Club World Cup, only for the Bundesliga giants to play hard ball over a fee.

As such, Gittens has remained part of Dortmund's squad for that competition, albeit currently only making one 13-minute substitute appearance.

Negotiations will not reopen until both clubs have concluded their participation in the United States, essentially leaving the door open to rival interest.

Bundesliga rivals make Gittens move?

According to The Standard, Bayern Munich are now ready to enter the race for the 20-year-old.

Vincent Kompany has become increasingly desperate to add fresh firepower to his squad on the back of players leaving and failed attempts in the market.

As well as Leroy Sane leaving on a free transfer and Thomas Muller being due to depart at the end of July, Bayern missed out to Liverpool for Florian Wirtz.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that there is no change to Gittens giving priority to a move to Stamford Bridge with a seven-year contract on the table.

Providing that fee can eventually be agreed, Bayern will be forced to identify yet another alternative for the wide areas.

All parties biding their time?

If Dortmund go deep at the Club World Cup, they may look to call upon Gittens more than they have at this stage.

He has been lacking game time from March onwards, but he still contributed 12 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League during 2024-25.

Chelsea may not mind his lack of activity in order to have him refreshed for the new season, which starts with Chelsea playing Crystal Palace on August 17.