Chelsea will reportedly face fierce competition from a number of Premier League rivals for an international winger during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly not regarded as favourites to secure the signature of Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Although the Blues are currently participating in the Club World Cup, they are known to be in the market for new wide players.

On Monday, a report emerged which suggested that the West Londoners had made 'informal' contact for Fofana in recent days.

At 20 years old and already a full Belgium international, Fofana fits the profile that Chelsea officials usually crave when they enter the transfer market.

However, as per L'Equipe, Chelsea are only regarded as a fringe contender to acquire the services of the playmaker.

Which Premier League club are favourites?

The report suggests that Liverpool are viewed as the current frontrunners to negotiate a deal for Fofana.

Premier League champions Liverpool are said to have 'solid arguments' to win the race ahead of the likes of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Liverpool are said to have opened talks with Fofana's new representatives in an effort to edge out their rivals.

Man United have allegedly not done so, as it stands, while Forest are being dismissed due to their lower-level profile in comparison to the other three.

Lyon are said to be insistent that they will not accept any proposal which is worth less than €50m (£42.65m).

A Wirtz understudy?

Liverpool are already paying in excess of £100m to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, the expectation being that a deal will be concluded this week.

Wirtz is capable of playing as a number 10 or either flank, but the current likelihood is that he will start his Liverpool career out on the left unless Slot tinkers with his engine room.

Fofana contributed 11 goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season, largely from the left flank, but he would not be viewed as a starter ahead of Wirtz.

Therefore, it is questionable how high Liverpool will be prepared to pay for Fofana. With Mohamed Salah a guaranteed starter on the right, he would have to consider whether he is prepared to be patient on Merseyside.