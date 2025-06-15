Chelsea will look to strengthen in the summer transfer window, and a report suggests that the club could target a defender with a release clause.

Chelsea have reportedly considered activating the release clause of Benfica defender Tomas Araujo this summer.

The Blues have qualified for the Champions League and will hope to use the status and money generated from being in the competition to attract star players to the club.

Enzo Maresca's side have already secured the services of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich, beating Manchester United to his signature and showcasing their ability to beat rivals to signings.

While the team have added to their forward line, it would not be surprising if the Londoners looked to address their defence in order to push up the table.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola claims that Chelsea are readying an approach for Benfica defender Araujo, who can be signed should his £67m buyout clause be activated.

Araujo in profile

Araujo has frequently played as a centre-back for Benfica, but he has also often been utilised as a right-back for the Portuguese giants in their biggest matches, including against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Standing at 6ft 2in, his height would give him a physical advantage against most opposition wingers if Maresca deployed him as a right-back.

However, given the Blues already have Reece James and Malo Gusto on their books as options on the right side of a back four, the 23-year-old is not likely to be used as a full-back.

Do Chelsea have too many centre-backs?

While Araujo would improve the options at Maresca's disposal, the club will almost certainly have to sanction the exits of a number of central defenders before the summer ends.

Chelsea already have Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr, and adding another centre-back would bloat the squad even further.

A number of players throughout the team are likely to leave the Conference League champions, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Disasi, Joao Felix and Ben Chilwell candidates to head for the exit doors at Stamford Bridge.