Bayern Munich are 'showing keen interest' in signing a 21-year-old Chelsea defender who could be sold in the summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly showing interest in signing Chelsea defender Renato Veiga in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, joined the Blues last summer on a seven-year contract.

Veiga failed to nail down a starting role under Enzo Maresca and made only seven Premier League appearances before being loaned out to Juventus in January.

The 21-year-old is not in Maresca's first-team plans for the next season and appears to be nearing an exit.

According to a report from BILD, Bayern have earmarked Veiga as one of their targets, but any potential move will depend on whether they can sell Kim Min-jae.

Veiga could replace Min-jae at Bayern

The German newspaper claim that Bayern see Veiga as someone with tremendous potential, and they are willing to pay a fee of around £30m.

Chelsea are aware of the interest from the German champions, but as of now, they have not received any formal offers for the defender.

Min-jae is facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, and he could be sold this summer at the right price. The South Korean did not make any appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup despite travelling with the squad, and it has become increasingly clear that he is not in Vincent Kompany's first-team plans.

The 28-year-old defender has dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Jonathan Tah, and his exit from Bayern looks inevitable. FC Hollywood could be looking to invest in young talents in defensive areas, and Veiga fits the bill nicely.

Chelsea need to offload players after UEFA punishment

The Blues have been fined £26.7m, and they could face a further £51.2m in fines over the next four years if they fail to comply with financial guidelines enforced by European football's governing body.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Chelsea may need to offload some of their players who participated in the Conference League last season; otherwise, they will not be able to register new signings like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea could offload as many as 10 players to balance the £170m of purchases they made this summer. However, interestingly, the fees for Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Joao Felix and Veiga will not be counted, as these players were not selected for the Club World Cup.

At the same time, these players have become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and the club must sell them to free up space and wages for potential new signings.

In such a scenario, Bayern could look to get Veiga at a cheaper price. Chelsea will not mind selling the Portuguese international, but they may not expect to get a big profit from his potential transfer.