Chelsea set to sell ten players after Club World Cup

Chelsea are planning a squad clear-out after the Club World Cup, with ten players, including Sterling, Nkunku and Kepa, expected to leave to make room for new signings.

According to British outlet The Athletic, at least 10 players have been made available for transfer by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, including high-profile names such as Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku.

The clear-out Chelsea is planning after the Club World Cup

Among the players expected to depart are:

The Athletic also reports that one additional player, whose identity remains undisclosed, may also be on the move. Of all those listed, Nkunku’s situation stands out the most.

The French forward joined Chelsea for £65m from RB Leipzig but endured an injury-plagued first season and inconsistent performances. Manchester United have shown interest but are reportedly prioritising other transfer targets.

Broja, another player likely to leave, struggled with fitness issues and spent much of last season out on loan. Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Djordje Petrovic is understood to have a gentleman’s agreement with Chelsea allowing him to depart if an offer of around £25m arrives. His fellow goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has been linked with a move to Arsenal as a back-up option, after impressing on loan at Bournemouth last term.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell, who spent the campaign at Crystal Palace, is also expected to secure a new club, likely within the Premier League. Raheem Sterling, for his part, is aware that he will need to accept a significant pay cut to facilitate a transfer.

Chelsea looking to reinforce key areas and cut costs

Enzo Maresca is targeting reinforcements in central defence, on the wing, between the posts, and most notably up front. However, Chelsea also need to reduce their wage bill and balance the books to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Athletic adds that the Blues are adopting a more flexible stance regarding Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke. While neither player is officially up for sale, they no longer hold ‘untouchable’ status within the squad. Should a significant offer arrive, Chelsea could be tempted to sell.

Maresca’s first season at the helm saw Chelsea enjoy mixed results, but ultimately the club secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy.