Winless in four Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, a flailing Liverpool side seek to end that hoodoo in Saturday evening's heavyweight clash with Chelsea in West London.
The two giants came out on opposite ends of 1-0 scorelines in the Champions League in midweek, as the Reds were stunned by Galatasaray while the Blues edged out Jose Mourinho's Benfica, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CHELSEA vs. LIVERPOOL
CHELSEA
Out: Trevoh Chalobah (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Cole Palmer (groin), Liam Delap (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)
Doubtful: Andrey Santos (knock), Wesley Fofana (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alisson Becker (groin), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)
Doubtful: Hugo Ekitike (thigh), Federico Chiesa (niggle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak
