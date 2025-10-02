Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Winless in four Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, a flailing Liverpool side seek to end that hoodoo in Saturday evening's heavyweight clash with Chelsea in West London.

The two giants came out on opposite ends of 1-0 scorelines in the Champions League in midweek, as the Reds were stunned by Galatasaray while the Blues edged out Jose Mourinho's Benfica, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Trevoh Chalobah (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Cole Palmer (groin), Liam Delap (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Andrey Santos (knock), Wesley Fofana (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (groin), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Hugo Ekitike (thigh), Federico Chiesa (niggle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

