Chelsea can equal a rare top-flight feat when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues square off against the Clarets with the opportunity to move into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the remaining fixtures being played across matchday 12.

However, with the game representing the first of 11 matches in all competitions before the turn of the year, Enzo Maresca has a number of decisions to make with regards to his starting lineup.

From Burnley's perspective, they boast a strong home record since earning promotion from the Championship, accumulating seven points from five games and conceding just the four goals, three of which came against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Nevertheless, they welcome the world champions to their home ground at a time when the West Londoners have the opportunity to equal a feat only ever achieved two other times in top-flight history.

What feat can Chelsea equal against Burnley?

Chelsea will make the journey to the North-West having prevailed in their last six away fixtures against Burnley.

Furthermore, they have netted at least three goals in their most recent five such encounters, leaving them one short of moving level with the all-time record.

Only Chelsea at Arsenal between 1960 and 1965 and Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion between 2013 and 2021 have recorded six successive away wins at the home of the same opponent while also netting at least three goals.

Meanwhile, Burnley are still yet to win a Premier League home match against Chelsea, only avoiding defeat when they played out a 1-1 draw in February 2017.

Encouragement will also be taken from Burnley having only kept two clean sheets in their last 31 matches in the Premier League, albeit each of those shutouts coming at Turf Moor this season in wins over Sunderland and Leeds United.

As well as attempting to make history in the final third, Chelsea are also bidding to keep three consecutive away clean sheets accompanied by a win in the Premier League for the first time since November 2021.

Burnley with chance to move away from relegation zone

Although most of the focus will be on Chelsea heading into the weekend, Burnley have the opportunity to move into 14th place in the Premier League table.

Only three teams - Arsenal, Bournemouth and Fulham - have conceded fewer goals in top-flight home games than Scott Parker's side this season.

