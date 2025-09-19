Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provides an injury update on Cole Palmer and playing-time revelation on Marc Guiu ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Manchester United.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that Cole Palmer may be a doubt for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Palmer missed the two games before the international break and England duty before starring in a substitute appearance versus Brentford last weekend.

Having proven his fitness, the playmaker started against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, scoring and completing the 90 minutes in the Champions League defeat at the Allianz Arena.

However, Palmer appeared to be limping as he made his way off the pitch in Germany, making him an obvious fitness concern ahead of the trip to Old Trafford three days later.

Maresca provides Palmer update

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca said that Palmer was "okay", yet acknowledged that there were doubts over members of his squad.

The Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "Cole is okay. We have a session now, we flew back yesterday.

"We need to assess some players, we have some doubt. We didn't have a session since Wednesday's game, but we will see."

While being able to rest Palmer against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup next Wednesday could influence Maresca's decision, he will also not want to take any risks on a player who has barely had a break in his two years at Stamford Bridge.

Is Maresca considering Guiu for Chelsea game time?

On the back of Liam Delap's hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until December, Chelsea fans have concerns that Joao Pedro is being over-worked when Marc Guiu is being kept in reserve.

Guiu did not make the squad for the Brentford game before remaining as an unused substitute versus Bayern Munich, and Maresca has hinted that he wants to see improvements from the former Barcelona starlet.

Maresca said: "The reason why he is back is because we intend to use him. He needs to do things better and improve things, but for sure, we are going to use him."

The former Sunderland loanee is highly unlikely to be drafted into the team for a game away at Man United, but Maresca has the dilemma of the Spaniard being cup-tied for the aforementioned Lincoln tie.

Tyrique George is currently viewed as being ahead of Guiu in the pecking order, despite the versatile attacker almost joining Fulham on transfer deadline day.

