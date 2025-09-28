Sports Mole rounds up all the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica.

Jose Mourinho will man the Stamford Bridge touchline once again on Tuesday night, but this time in the opposition dugout, as his Benfica side square up to Chelsea in the Champions League league phase.

The Eagles' last match under Bruno Lage was a 3-2 loss to Qarabag in their opening European battle of the season, while Enzo Maresca's Blues were bested 3-1 by Bayern Munich, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Wesley Fofana (head)

Doubtful: Joao Pedro (knock), Moises Caicedo (knock), Andrey Santos (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Garnacho; George

BENFICA

Out: Gianluca Prestianni (international duty), Bruma (Achilles), Alexander Bah (ACL), Manu Silva (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, Otamendi, A. Silva, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

