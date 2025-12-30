Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 30 Dec 2025 12:44 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 12:45

Both looking to bounce back from recent festive disappointments, Charlton Athletic and Coventry City clash in the Championship on New Year's Day.

The Addicks were dealt a late blow at the home of Portsmouth last time out, whilst the Sky Blues suffered a rare East Midlands defeat.

Match preview

After a promising start to the campaign in which they sat above both Wrexham and Birmingham City in the standings, Charlton have now won just one of their last nine matches, dragging themselves back into relegation contention.

Indeed, the Addicks were inflicted with a pair of damaging defeats at the hands of bottom-three rivals to conclude a difficult December, with the London outfit losing at the bases of Norwich City and Portsmouth since Boxing Day.

Collecting a measly total of four points from their past nine battles, Nathan Jones's side have slumped down to 20th spot in the Championship rankings ahead of a New Year's Day match, just five points above the drop zone.

A cause for slight optimism ahead of Thursday afternoon's contest, Charlton have only lost three of their 10 matches at the Valley so far this season, with their most recent victory coming at home against Oxford United on December 20.

Following a few standout campaigns for Blackpool in League One, Sonny Carey has made the seamless step up to Championship duties for the Addicks, with the midfielder scoring five goals across 23 appearances.

© Imago

After an 11-game undefeated run and an eight-game winning streak at The Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry City experienced home defeat for the first time in a remarkable 2025-26 campaign on Monday night.

For only the fourth game in 24 this season, the Sky Blues failed to breach the net of their opponents last time out, allowing second-half strikes from Jack Clarke and Wes Burns to claim maximum points for Ipswich Town in the East Midlands.

With the Kieran McKenna's side handing Coventry two of their three league defeats to date, head coach Frank Lampard will be delighted to see the back of the Tractor Boys, who are now 10 points behind the league leaders in third spot.

Master of all second-tier trades in 2025-26, the Sky Blues boast the best away record in the division ahead of the New Year, with East Midlands outfit collecting 22 points and six wins across 12 Championship outings.

That being said, Lampard's troops have shown signs of weakness away from the CBS Arena in recent times, failing to win any of their away games in December, dropping points at Ipswich, Preston North End and Southampton.

Charlton Athletic Championship form: L L D W L L

Coventry City Championship form: L D W D W L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Charlton remain without the services of veteran striker Matt Godden (knee), who is set to miss another chance to face his former club on Thursday.

The Addicks' options at the top of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Onel Hernandez, who has managed just six league appearances in 2025-26.

Through no fault of his own, Coventry marksman Brandon Thomas-Asante is losing ground in the Championship's Golden Boot race due to a hamstring injury.

After receiving a straight red during the draw at Southampton on December, Jay Dasilva will serve the final match of his three-game suspension on New Year's Day.

Missing the last three matches due to illness, centre-back Bobby Thomas could return for the Sky Blues on Thursday afternoon.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Burke, Jones, Bell; Bree, Carey, Coventry, Berry, Campbell; Kelman, Leaburn

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Kitching, Brau; Torp, Eccles, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Simms

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Coventry City

After late heartbreak at Fratton Park on Monday night, Charlton need to find the spirit to respond positively on New Year's Day.

Coventry have fared pretty well after setbacks this season and should collect three points in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.