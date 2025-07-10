Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to end a three-match MLS losing run on Saturday, Charlotte FC welcome New York City FC to Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina this weekend.

A 2-2 draw at home to Orlando City dropped the crown down to 10th in the Eastern Conference, two points below the playoff line and five behind New York who are seventh following a 3-1 win over Toronto.

Match preview

Game one of a three-game homestand did not go as Charlotte FC had hoped last week, with this team blowing a 2-0 lead in front of their home fans.

Dean Smith’s side have now dropped seven points in the 2025 regular season when drawing first blood, though last week was the first time that happened at home this year.

Defensively they have regressed at home in recent outings, conceding multiple goals in three straight MLS home games after beginning the campaign with a mere three total goals allowed from their opening six matches played in Charlotte.

The Crown have collected at least a point in their previous eight regular season affairs at Bank of America Stadium when finding the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes of play.

Since their inaugural MLS campaign in 2022, Charlotte have only suffered one home defeat domestically when netting multiple times, losing 3-2 versus the Chicago Fire in August of that year.

Charlotte FC boast a 100% record at home versus NYCFC, winning all three of those matchups by a single goal, while posting two clean sheets all-time.

In typical New York City FC fashion, they followed up a disappointing defeat with a win in their subsequent match, putting them back in a top-seven position which comes with an automatic berth in the opening round of the playoffs.

That was the third time since the start of May that Pascal Jansen had seen his team follow up a defeat with a point or more in their next league fixture and they can equal their longest winning run of 2025 this weekend.

On Saturday the Boys and Blue also have a chance to end a three-match winning run away from home in this competition, failing to score in two of those previous encounters.

Only twice this year have they managed to find the back of the net in the opening half of an MLS road contest, and they failed to win both of those matches, losing 4-3 at Atlanta United and playing to a 2-2 draw in Fort Lauderdale versus Inter Miami to open the season.

NYCFC have been tied or ahead in seven regular season contests away from home this year, but only emerged victorious on one of those occasions, beating Toronto 1-0 in April.

While they have never won a match in Charlotte, the Pigeons claimed their first MLS victory against them last year, coming from behind to win 2-1, with a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

Against Orlando City last week, the Crown were missing Souleyman Doumbia due to a hamstring strain, Nathan Byrne was dealing with a neck injury, Wilfried Zaha was suspended, while Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang were with the US national team who lost 2-1 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final versus Mexico.

Pep Biel and Bill Tuiloma scored in their game last week to give Charlotte the lead, but the team conceded twice in 11 minutes to claim just a single point.

Leg injuries kept Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones out of the NYCFC lineup the last time out, Tayvon Gray was suspended, while Matt Freese started the Gold Cup final for the Yanks between the sticks.

Hannes Wolf, Mitja Ilenic and Kevin O’Toole all found the back of the net for them against the Reds, with an own goal courtesy of Tomas Romero being the only one against them.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Scardina, Malanda, Ream, Marshall-Rutty; Westwood, Diani; Biel, Bronico, Vargas; Agyemang

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Haak, Risa; O’Neill, Perea; Fernandez, Moralez, Wolf; Martinez

We say: Charlotte FC 1-1 New York City FC

Consistency has been an issue for both teams throughout the regular season, and we anticipate that will be the case on Saturday with some key figures on each side looking to re-integrate themselves back into the squad after some time away.

