League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Leyton Orient

CardiffCardiff City
vs.
Leyton Orient

Preview: Cardiff City vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Senior Reporter
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Cardiff City and Leyton Orient, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two League One teams seeking to return to winning ways lock horns in South Wales on Saturday afternoon as Cardiff City play host to Leyton Orient.

The Bluebirds and the O’s meet for the first time in any competition since August 2007 when the former beat the latter 1-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a last-minute winner from the late Peter Whittingham.


Match preview

Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy on July 12, 2025

Cardiff are in the midst of an inconsistent run of form that has seen them win three, draw one and lose two of their last six games across all competitions, with back-to-back victories over Burnley (EFL Cup) and Wigan Athletic followed by a surprise 1-0 home loss to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Despite boasting 77% possession and creating 20 chances across the 90 minutes, the Bluebirds missed the opportunity to climb to the summit of the third-tier standings, as Charlie Webster scored an 82nd-minute winner for the Brewers, who had begun the match bottom of the league.

Losing a game of that nature was “pretty sickening” for head coach Brian Barry-Murphy, who now sees his Cardiff team sitting fourth in the table but only four points behind leaders Bradford City, who have played a game more and drew 2-2 with Rotherham United on Thursday.

Despite that defeat to Burton, just their second of the campaign, Cardiff still have the best defensive record in League One, conceding a league-low six goals and keeping a joint-high six clean sheets (along with Huddersfield Town) after 10 games.

Cardiff are now bidding to avoid losing a third successive league game in front of their own supporters and they will back themselves to come away with a positive result on Saturday, as they are unbeaten in 18 home meetings with Leyton Orient (W11 D7).

The O’s travel to the Welsh capital this weekend looking to claim their first away win over the Bluebirds since May 1978 when they celebrated a slender 1-0 success in the old Division Two.

Richie Wellens’s side have had mixed fortunes so far this season, winning three, drawing two and losing five of their opening 10 league matches, which leaves them in 17th place and already seven points behind the playoffs.

Only Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United have conceded as many goals in League One as Leyton Orient (18), who have also lost their last two games against Reading and Stevenage, suffering a 3-2 home defeat to the latter last weekend.

However, last season’s losing finalists in the playoffs have claimed two of their three League One wins away from home this term (1-0 at Plymouth and 3-2 at Port Vale), while they have also won away against Peterborough (3-1) in the EFL Trophy, so they can travel to Cardiff with a glimmer of optimism this weekend.

Cardiff City League One form:

W W D L W L

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

D W L W W L

Leyton Orient League One form:

L L W D L L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

L W W D L L


Team News

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens during his side's League 1 match against Lincoln City, on October 5, 2024

Cardiff’s Perry Ng has emerged as a doubt after he sustained a hamstring injury during the midweek defeat to Burton. Ronan Kpakio could therefore be handed a start at right-back.

Defender Gabriel Osho missed the defeat to Burton with a knee problem and will be assessed ahead if kickoff, while Saturday’s game is set to come too soon for Alex Robertson (leg), but Barry-Murphy has revealed that Isaak Davies - who also missed the midweek loss - is “fine” and will be involved in some capacity.

As for Leyton Orient, Wellens is set to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Aaron Connolly and Josh Koroma - who have scored a team-high three goals each thus far - poised to link up with Charlie Wellens in the final third, providing support for central striker Dom Ballard.

Defender Tom James - a Cardiff academy graduate who made his first-team debut for the Bluebirds in the Premier League in 2014 - is in contention to feature, but Omar Beckles and Daniel Happe are expected to continue at centre-back.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; Wintle, J. Colwill; Ashford, R. Colwill, Willock; Robinson

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; James, Beckles, Happe, Mitchell; Clare, El Mizouni; Koroma, Connolly, Wellens; Ballard


SM words green background

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 Leyton Orient


 

Cardiff’s recent drop-off in form should not concern Barry-Murphy a great deal and he will back his team to bounce back and get the better of a Leyton Orient outfit, who have looked vulnerable at the back so far this term. The hosts will be considered as favourites and they should have enough to claim a routine win this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

