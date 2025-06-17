Cardiff City announce the arrival of Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach, with the 46-year-old leaving his coaching role at Leicester City.

Cardiff City have announced the arrival of Brian Barry-Murphy as their new head coach.

The Bluebirds are preparing for their first League One campaign since 2003 following a sobering term in the Championship during 2024-25.

Cardiff finished rock bottom of the second-tier standings, with Omer Riza failing to keep the club afloat at the top of the EFL.

National hero Aaron Ramsey took the reins at the Cardiff City Stadium for the final few matches but could not help the Bluebirds avoid the drop.

As a result, the former Premier League club will be turning out against the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Mansfield Town in the third tier next season.

Cardiff confirm Barry-Murphy arrival

Cardiff have confirmed the arrival of Barry-Murphy, who has left his assistant manager role at Leicester City to secure a switch to Wales.

As a result, the Bluebirds have been forced to pay compensation to the 2015-16 Premier League champions for the services of the 46-year-old.

Barry-Murphy was a coach at Leicester since the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy at the club back in December 2024, when top-tier safety was still a possibility for the Foxes.

The Irishman previously spent three years as the Under-23s coach at Manchester City, working with talents such as Cole Palmer.

It is understood that Barry-Murphy's experience with young players was a huge factor in him landing the manager's gig at Cardiff this summer.

"The right man" - Cardiff owner discusses appointment

Following the appointment of Barry-Murphy, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan released a statement saying: "Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our club because he believes in what we're trying to do."

"He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength as a leader.

"He's got a proven track record in youth development having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.

"He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today's football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.

"It's a combination of all of Brian's great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter."

Barry-Murphy and Cardiff will find out their first third-tier opponents when the League One fixtures are released on June 26.