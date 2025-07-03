Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Loum Tchaouna to Burnley, Hayato Inamura to Celtic and Yann Sommer to Galatasaray

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley have announced the signing of winger Loum Tchaouna from Serie A club Lazio.

The 21-year-old moves to Turf Moor for a reported £12m, with Lazio having negotiated a 10% sell-on clause in the agreement, and he has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until June 2030.

“It’s a very proud day for me to sign for this special club,” Tchaouna told Burnley’s official website. “I spoke with the manager during the Euros this summer and we had a really good conversation, which made me realise I wanted to be here.

"I can’t wait to get ready for the upcoming season and to play in front of the supporters."

Tchaouna becomes Scott Parker’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe all arrived at the club last week.

The France Under-21 international moves to East Lancashire with 130 senior matches under his belt across Serie A, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, making 24 league appearances for Lazio last season.

Lagerbielke out, Inamura in at Celtic

Over in Scotland, Celtic are closing in on the signing of Japanese defender Hayato Inamura, who has arrived in Glasgow to undergo a medical.

Sky Sports News claims that the Hoops have agreed a deal in the region of £250,000 to sign Inamura from J1 League side Albirex Niigata, who recently announced that the 23-year-old has left their squad to pursue a transfer to “an overseas club”.

Inamura is set to depart Albirex Niigata having made 36 appearances for the club, and the centre-back could be viewed as a direct replacement for Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Sky Sports News reports that Braga are close to agreeing a £2m deal with Celtic to sign the Sweden international and there is hope that he will undergo a medical later this week.

Several Championship clubs are also said to have been monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation, but it is understood that he is keen to make the move to Portugal.

Lagerbielke joined Celtic from Elfsborg in 2023 for around £3m, but he spent last season on loan at FC Twente, making 20 Eredivisie appearances.

Sommer to swap Inter for Galatasaray?

Elsewhere, Galatasaray are reportedly contemplating a move for experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer of Inter Milan.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the 36-year-old is one name who has been added to the Turkish club’s shortlist of goalkeeper targets.

However, as things stand, Galatasaray are yet to approach the player of make contact with Inter over a potential move.

Reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, as 39-year-old captain Fernando Muslera has agreed to join Argentine outfit Estudiantes.

Sommer joined Inter in August 2023 following a brief stint at Bayern Munich and has since established himself as their number one goalkeeper, keeping 47 clean sheets in 96 appearances across all competitions.

The 94-cap Switzerland international has just one year remaining on his contract at San Siro and most recently represented the Nerazzurri at the FIFA Club World Cup, with Cristian Chivu’s side crashing out in the last 16 after losing 2-0 to Fluminense.