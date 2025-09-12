Liverpool will take on Burnley in the Premier League, and the Reds' clash could be a good opportunity for Florian Wirtz to silence his critics.

While the criticism of Florian Wirtz has been excessive, Liverpool's easier fixture list could help ease the pressure on the attacker, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The Premier League champions are set to return to action on Sunday against Burnley at Turf Moor, and they are the only team to have won all three of their opening top-flight games of the season.

Liverpool have beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal, but concerns have been raised about attacker Wirtz, who has been criticised for his inconsistency at the start of the campaign.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch claimed that much of the criticism has been hyperbolic, but added that the German now has the chance to impress, saying: "This idea he's under pressure is nonsense. He should stay away from social media because in reality, there's been plenty of encouraging signs.

"There's definitely more to come and I look forward to seeing that, but I don't think he should feel under pressure in the slightest because I've seen enough to know that he's going to be a very good player for Liverpool.

"If he is feeling that he's getting too much criticism and that it's unfair, then hopefully his goal for Germany can can help him out and build his confidence. Then he can come back to Liverpool and start again with a kinder fixture list."

Liverpool will play Burnley, Atletico Madrid, Everton and Southampton in their next four fixtures in all competitions, with three of those games set to be played at Anfield.

Why has Florian Wirtz struggled at times in the Premier League for Liverpool?

Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal were among the division's most intense Premier League sides in 2024-25, so it is no surprise that Wirtz took some time to settle into those matches, especially as he is embarking on his first ever season outside of Germany.

The English top flight has often been labelled by pros as a difficult division to adapt to, and Wirtz has himself admitted that he is still coming to terms with the league.

Despite some difficulties, Lynch insisted that Wirtz has still managed to showcase his quality, telling Sports Mole: "He spoke about [his issues] in his post-match interview [for Germany], and you saw it in his celebration of the goal that he's feeling there's a bit of pressure.

"Throughout this run of games, there's been some real moments of class. People very quickly forget that he was outstanding in the community shield against Crystal Palace, and that's only a couple of games ago. The second half against Arsenal, I felt like he ran the show.

"He's come up against some incredibly intense, physical teams at the start of the season, so maybe he'll get more space in the games to come, and if he does that then we'll see more of his quality."

The 22-year-old is yet to score or assist in the Premier League, though he did register an assist in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on August 10.

Can Burnley cause an upset against Liverpool at Turf Moor?

Burnley have started the 2025-26 season in competitive fashion, winning one of their three games while also almost causing an upset against Manchester United in their last match on August 30, losing 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have twice surrendered two-goal leads this term despite ultimately emerging as victors, so there are concerns that the Reds' defensive frailties could see the Clarets threaten on Sunday.

Lynch warned against complacency given the weekend's clash will be Burnley's biggest home game of the season so far, telling Sports Mole: "This is the first big home game that they've had this season, and these types of games are the reason that you want to get promoted to the Premier League for.

"Obviously they had United away last last time which was a big game, but this one is at Turf Moor and I'm sure they want to put on a big atmosphere, give Liverpool a scare and try to take something from the game which will be massive for them. Liverpool have got to be wary.

"They're coming off the back of an international break which can sometimes not be great for your rhythm. It's one Liverpool should win with the quality of the squad - Liverpool should be putting on a decent performance - but we know how difficult the Premier League and games like this can be."

Liverpool have won their past five clashes with Burnley, keeping four clean sheets and conceding just once, so they should still be confident of claiming all three points.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's game against Burnley, and Florian Wirtz's form

No Data Analysis info