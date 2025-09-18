Sports Mole looks at how Burnley could line up for their match in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats in injury time, Scott Parker could look to name a similar side when Burnley host Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Clarets have suffered consecutive stoppage-time defeats leading up to this clash, with Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah's penalties earning last-gasp victories for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

While Burnley will be devastated by those late losses, Parker's men have shown signs of encouragement by pushing the traditional 'big six' sides all the way to the final seconds of their encounters.

As a result, Burnley are expected to name a largely similar side when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, though the manager will be forced into at least one change.

Lesley Ugochukwu is suspended from Saturday's fixture after he was given his marching orders for accumulating two yellow cards in the defeat to Liverpool, meaning Josh Laurent could start further forward to partner Josh Cullen in midfield.

Parker started a back-five against the champions last weekend but is expected to revert to his accustomed 4-2-3-1 against Nottingham Forest, meaning Hannibal Mejbri could come back into the starting side as the most advanced of the three midfielders.

Elsewhere, a similar side is expected, with Kyle Walker, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman anticipated to start ahead of Martin Dubravka in goal.

Jaidon Anthony and Lyle Foster are likely to retain their places in attack, while Loum Tchaouna - who started his first Premier League match against Liverpool - could also start in the continued absence of Jacob Bruun Larsen, who remains a doubt due to injury.

While Larsen's return is imminent, Burnley will remain without the availability of Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni for the foreseeable future due to injury problems.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Laurent; Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster

>Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line for this match

No Data Analysis info