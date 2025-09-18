Sports Mole looks at how Nottingham Forest could line up for their match in the Premier League against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's start as Nottingham Forest manager has been far from ideal, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in his first game before seeing his side squander a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Swansea City in the EFL Cup.

The new manager did make a plethora of changes to the starting team for their EFL Cup third-round defeat, and Postecoglou is likely to return to a more familiar side when they take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Matz Sels, last season's joint clean sheet winner, will return in goal, while Neco Williams and Nikola Milenkovic should also regain their starting positions.

Morato is expected to keep his place in central defence, with Murillo still a doubt following an injury sustained in the game against Arsenal, while Nicola Savona could start at right-back.

Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare should return at the base of midfield, while an established forward line of Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood is expected to feature.

Igor Jesus may feel unfortunate to miss out after the striker scored twice in his first start for the club against Swansea City, but talisman and top scorer Wood is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Elsewhere, Ola Aina and Nicolas Dominguez remain on the sidelines due to injury issues that are expected to keep the pair sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

