Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Burnley could be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Jacob Bruun Larsen is doubtful with a knock and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Lesley Ugochukwu served a one-match suspension in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, but he returned to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City in the EFL Cup and the Frenchman is in contention to retain his spot in midfield.

Ugochukwu is set to battle with fellow summer signing Florentino Luis for a start alongside captain Josh Cullen, while Josh Laurent could once again be deployed as a centre-back in a five-man defence for Scott Parker’s side alongside Hjalmar Ekdal and Maxime Esteve.

Kyle Walker is poised to start at right-back against former club Man City where he won 18 trophies and made over 300 appearances over an eight-year career at the Etihad, while Quilindschy Hartman is set to return at left-back.

Jaidon Anthony has been involved in four goals in his five Premier League appearances this season (three goals, one assist) - the joint-most by a player in Burnley’s first five games in a single campaign - and he is expected to return on the left wing as Loum Tchaouna operates on the opposite flank.

Lyle Foster scored on his previous visit to Manchester last month, netting in a 3-2 defeat at Man United, and he is set to lead the line once again this weekend, though Armando Broja and Zian Flemming - who scored against Cardiff in midweek - will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Foster

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info