Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

Manchester City could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle) will spent a period on the sidelines, with the defender joined in the treatment room by Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified) and Mateo Kovacic (Achilles).

A late call will be made on the fitness of goal machine Erling Haaland, who was left out of City’s squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 EFL Cup win over Huddersfield after he was withdrawn in the final 15 minutes of the 1-1 PL draw at Arsenal last weekend with a minor back issue.

Guardiola is hopeful that Haaland will be fit to return to the starting lineup and the Norwegian could be joined in attack by in-form winger Jeremy Doku, who is expected to earn a recall after he was rested against Huddersfield.

Another in-form Citizens star, Phil Foden, scored and assisted in midweek and he is set to continue in his favoured central attacking midfield role, while captain Bernardo Silva could return to start on the right flank at the expense of Oscar Bobb.

Rodri was also rested in midweek and is expected to start in midfield alongside Tijjani Reijnders, while Guardiola will weigh up whether to play either Rico Lewis or Matheus Nunes at right-back in the absence of Khusanov.

Nico O’Reilly is likely to start again at left-back, especially if Josko Gvardiol is recalled to play in central defence alongside either Ruben Dias or John Stones, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to replace former Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford between the sticks.

Academy trio Divine Mukasa, Jaden Heskey and Reigan Heskey - the latter two are sons of former Premier League striker Emile Heskey - were all given run-outs in midweek with the former handed his full first-team debut, and they could all be in contention to earn place in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

