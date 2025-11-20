Another blow for Broja: Predicted Burnley XI vs. Chelsea

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Burnley striker and former Chelsea attacker Armando Broja could magically be available for a reunion with his old club in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Turf Moor.

The Albania international suffered an all-too familiar injury blow during his country's World Cup 2026 Qualifying loss to England last Sunday, going off on a stretcher after a nasty ankle twist.

However, reports quickly stated that Broja's problem was not as severe as first feared, and now Scott Parker has revealed that he is already on the grass and could be fit for the weekend.

However, Broja will surely only make the bench at best for the 12.30pm kickoff, as Zian Flemming has found his shooting boots up front with three goals from four Premier League starts this season.

If the former Millwall striker nets at least twice on Saturday, he would have scored more goals in his first five Premier League starts for Burnley than any other player, overtaking the four that Maxwel Cornet managed.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu and Jaidon Anthony are primed to support Flemming, but Loum Tchaouna's spot on the right could come under threat from Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Scott Parker ought to stick with the double pivot of Florentino and Josh Cullen, though, while the Kyle Walker-marshalled backline should also remain unchanged, as Quilindschy Hartman has recovered from an illness.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

