Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is expecting to have Enzo Fernandez or Pedro Neto available for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Both players came off in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers two weekends ago due to injury - Neto with a groin concern and Fernandez with a blow to his knee.

Maresca issued a positive update on the pair in his pre-match press conference, but the Italian also has a blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona to take into account for next week.

As a result, Fernandez and Neto should be spared either way, and the latter's absence would open the door for Estevao Willian to start after his fine performances for Brazil during the international break.

On the opposite side, Alejandro Garnacho is set to become the youngest South American to make 100 appearances in the Premier League at just 21 years old, breaking the record set by a 22-year-old Gabriel Martinelli.

If Fernandez is not summoned for the contest, Maresca could once again deploy captain Reece James in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo, allowing Malo Gusto to continue at right-back.

Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) are all out of this contest for the Blues.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

