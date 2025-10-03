Burnley are at risk of equalling a 130-year Football League record when they square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Heading into the final game before the October international break, Burnley sit in 18th position in the Premier League table with four points from six matches.

With the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City having already been played, Scott Parker will be content with that return.

There is also the opportunity to make considerable progress up the standings on their visit to the West Midlands to face a resurgent Villa outfit.

However, Burnley's defensive record is under scrutiny ahead of this fixture as they look to avoid setting an unwanted piece of history.

Burnley defensive record under the spotlight

Last season in the Championship, Burnley produced one of the best defensive records ever seen in English football, conceding just 16 goals in 46 matches.

In sharp contrast during 2025-26, the Clarets have already shipped 13 goals in just six games, including five to Man City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

If Burnley concede three or more goals to Villa on Sunday, it will either equal or break a 130-year run for the earliest that a team has conceded more goals than the previous campaign.

Liverpool hold that particular record when they conceded 18 times in seven games at the start of the 1894-95 season.

History is not on Burnley's side, either, with four consecutive away defeats having been posted in the Premier League, as well as Aston Villa remaining unbeaten in their last 16 matches against newly-promoted teams.

Furthermore, Villa have collected 44 points from their last 21 Premier League fixtures at Villa Park, their only defeat being to Crystal Palace prior to the September international break.

From the perspective of Parker, he has the second-lowest points-per-game ratio (0.76) of any manager in Premier League history who has overseen 50 matches.

Despite the odds being stacked against Burnley, there are just two points separating these two teams in the standings.

