[monks data]
Aston Villa logo
Premier League | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Burnley logo

Aston Villa
vs.
Burnley

Aston Villa vs. Burnley: Clarets at risk of equalling 130-year Football League record in Villa Park showdown

By , Senior Reporter
Burnley at risk of equalling 130-year record in Aston Villa Premier League game
© Imago
Burnley are at risk of equalling a 130-year Football League record when they square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Burnley are at risk of setting or equalling a peculiar Football League record when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Heading into the final game before the October international break, Burnley sit in 18th position in the Premier League table with four points from six matches.

With the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City having already been played, Scott Parker will be content with that return.

There is also the opportunity to make considerable progress up the standings on their visit to the West Midlands to face a resurgent Villa outfit.

However, Burnley's defensive record is under scrutiny ahead of this fixture as they look to avoid setting an unwanted piece of history.

Manager of Burnley Scott Parker before his side's game against Preston North End, on February 15, 2025

Burnley defensive record under the spotlight

Last season in the Championship, Burnley produced one of the best defensive records ever seen in English football, conceding just 16 goals in 46 matches.

In sharp contrast during 2025-26, the Clarets have already shipped 13 goals in just six games, including five to Man City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

If Burnley concede three or more goals to Villa on Sunday, it will either equal or break a 130-year run for the earliest that a team has conceded more goals than the previous campaign.

Liverpool hold that particular record when they conceded 18 times in seven games at the start of the 1894-95 season.

History is not on Burnley's side, either, with four consecutive away defeats having been posted in the Premier League, as well as Aston Villa remaining unbeaten in their last 16 matches against newly-promoted teams.

Furthermore, Villa have collected 44 points from their last 21 Premier League fixtures at Villa Park, their only defeat being to Crystal Palace prior to the September international break.

From the perspective of Parker, he has the second-lowest points-per-game ratio (0.76) of any manager in Premier League history who has overseen 50 matches.

Despite the odds being stacked against Burnley, there are just two points separating these two teams in the standings.

ID:582914:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2915:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Burnley

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Burnley Aston Villa Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!