Preview: Burnley vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Burnley and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burnley will hope to avoid an upset on Tuesday in the EFL Cup when they welcome Cardiff City to Turf Moor.

The Clarets are 16th in the Premier League with five points after five matchweeks, whereas the visitors are fourth in League One with 17 points after eight matches.

Match preview

The hosts head into Tuesday's game having held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday, though they are winless in three games, with the club losing twice in that time

Scott Parker's side have also failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their six matches in 2025-26, but they did not concede more than one goal in four of their past five.

At the other end of the pitch, Burnley have only scored one goal in two fixtures, whereas they had netted twice in each of their prior three.

Parker only managed to guide the club to the second round of the EFL Cup in 2024-25, but they did reach the fourth round in each of the previous four seasons.

Burnley have played four games at home this campaign, and while they are winless in their two most recent outings at Turf Moor, they did emerge victorious in their first two at the stadium.

Cardiff lost 3-1 against Bradford City on Saturday, conceding two of the three big chances they faced, while failing to convert any of the three they created.

The visitors' defeat last time out was their first of the campaign in 11 matches, with the side having won seven of their prior eight in all competitions.

Boss Brian Barry-Murphy will be delighted that his players kept six clean sheets in their eight most recent fixtures, though they have only scored once in their past three.

The Bluebirds faced Burnley twice in the Championship in 2024-25, losing 2-1 in March and 5-0 at Turf Moor in August 2024.

Cardiff are undefeated in their five away matches this season, with the Welsh side getting the better of their opponents on three occasions.

Team News

Burnley will be without defender Jordan Beyer, but Parker did confirm that the German is making progress on his recovery from a knee injury.

If the Clarets make changes to the defence that played against Nottingham Forest, perhaps Bashir Humphreys will come into a back in place of Maxime Esteve.

Shot-stopper Max Weiss is likely to come into the XI, while striker Armando Broja may start up front, with Lyle Foster dropping to the bench.

As for Cardiff, they could station centre-backs Calum Chambers and Dylan Lawlor ahead of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Callum Robinson is a candidate to play in an advanced role behind centre-forward Yousef Salech.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys; Walker, Mejbri, Luis, Hartman; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Turner; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Colwill, Mafico; Nyakuhwa, Robinson, Davies; Salech

We say: Burnley 0-1 Cardiff City

Burnley should be expected to advance considering they are two divisions above their opponents, but their focus will be on the Premier League.

Cardiff's form is outstanding, and while they may have to defend for large periods against the Clarets, they could cause an upset at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

