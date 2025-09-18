Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Cardiff City and Bradford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cardiff City play host to Bradford City on Saturday afternoon as first plays second in League One.

The Bluebirds and Bantams are level on points at the top of the table, albeit with the visitors having played a game more.

Match preview

Brian Barry-Murphy witnessing his Cardiff side struggle to avoid defeat has been a rarity this season, yet that was what transpired at Stockport County last weekend.

Cardiff were on their way to a narrow defeat at Edgeley Park until Yousef Salech's second league goal of the campaign in the 97th minute extended the Bluebirds' unbeaten third-tier record to seven games.

Now 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions, Cardiff's reputation continues on an upward trajectory, opponents recognised that this is a team that have conceded just three times.

A postponement during the international break has ensured that just two points separate leaders Cardiff and seventh-placed Lincoln City.

Nevertheless, Saturday's game is a further opportunity to lay down a marker to the chasing pack, Bradford having shown that they have the quality required to challenge the Welsh outfit for promotion.

Bradford's standout results have come in the EFL Cup, away wins being posted at each of Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Nevertheless, Graham Alexander will be firmly focused on League One matters with a fifth win from eight games coming versus Huddersfield Town last time out.

Defeat against a fellow promotion rival would have left Bradford outside of the top six, yet they scored three times in a dominant first half before prevailing by a 3-1 scoreline.

Conceding 10 times - the joint-ninth worst defensive record in the division - will be of concern to Alexander, but this is a team that have scored in their last nine games in all competitions.

Nine of their 14 strikes in League One have come from Bobby Pointon (five) and Will Swan (four), although all but four of Bradford's third tier strikes have been netted at Valley Parade.

Cardiff City League One form:

D W W W W D

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Bradford City League One form:

W W D W L W

Bradford City form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Team News

Having made wholesale changes for the EFL Trophy game with Exeter City in midweek, Barry-Murphy will name a team similar to the one that started against Stockport.

However, Isaak Davies could get the nod over Cian Ashford on the flank, while Dylan Lawlor is in line to get the nod over Calum Chambers at centre-back.

Omari Kellyman came through 36 minutes earlier this week but is unlikely to be considered for anything more than a place on the substitutes' bench here.

Tommy Leigh is in line to replace Alex Pattison in midfield after his 30th-minute withdrawal against Huddersfield.

Andy Cook will remain on the substitutes' bench having recently made his comeback from a serious injury, as will Nick Powell who has racked up for substitute outings in recent weeks.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; J.Colwill, Wintle; Davies, R.Colwill, Willock; Salech

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Touray; Neufville, Pattison, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Swan, Pointon

We say: Cardiff City 2-1 Bradford City

This has all the makings of being one of the best games across the EFL this weekend and we are backing Bradford to threaten Cardiff's unbeaten record. However, regardless of whether the visitors can make a fast start, Cardiff have the quality to come through with maximum points and establish a clear lead at the summit.

