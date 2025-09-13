Sports Mole looks at the injury and suspension news ahead of Burnley's clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Burnley on Sunday seeking to maintain their 100% start to the new season.

The reigning champions have started with three wins from three, including a decisive victory over Arsenal last time out, while Burnley are in the bottom half with three points from their opening three games.

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Doubtful: Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (knock), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info