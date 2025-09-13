[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League
Sep 14, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Burnley
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Burnley vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Reporter
Sports Mole looks at the injury and suspension news ahead of Burnley's clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Burnley on Sunday seeking to maintain their 100% start to the new season.

The reigning champions have started with three wins from three, including a decisive victory over Arsenal last time out, while Burnley are in the bottom half with three points from their opening three games.


BURNLEY vs. LIVERPOOL

Liverpool's Curtis Jones pictured on August 4, 2025

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Doubtful: Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (knock), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

ID:581384:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2100:
Written by
Andrew Delaney
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Connor Roberts Curtis Jones Jeremie Frimpong Jordan Beyer Zeki Amdouni Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!