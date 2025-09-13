Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Burnley on Sunday seeking to maintain their 100% start to the new season.
The reigning champions have started with three wins from three, including a decisive victory over Arsenal last time out, while Burnley are in the bottom half with three points from their opening three games.
BURNLEY vs. LIVERPOOL
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee)
Doubtful: Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony
LIVERPOOL
Out: Curtis Jones (knock), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
