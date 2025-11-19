Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea will be attempting to move into second position in the Premier League table when they face Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the first top-flight fixture after the November international break, Burnley can move into 14th place if they can register a surprise win over the world champions.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match in the North-West

What time does Burnley vs. Chelsea kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Burnley vs. Chelsea being played?

This clash will take place at Turf Moor, the home ground of Burnley..

Since winning promotion from the Championship in 2024-25, Burnley have accumulated seven points from their five matches on familiar territory.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have collected 10 points from their five fixtures on their travels, winning three times and only losing to Manchester United.

How to watch Burnley vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:20pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from November 22 set to be shown.

Burnley vs. Chelsea: What's the story?

Prior to the November international break, Burnley suffered a 3-2 defeat away at West Ham United, opponents who continue to sit below them in the Premier League table.

However, Scott Parker's side have impressed on home territory with three of the four goals that they have conceded coming against Liverpool and Arsenal. They also have a 2-0 win over fourth-placed Sunderland to their name,

Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions, to the aforementioned Sunderland on October 25 when they conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Enzo Maresca has witnessed his side recorded away victories at West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur in this season's Premier League.

On their last five visits to Turf Moor, Chelsea have either scored three or four goals.

