Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burkina Faso face a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifying match against eliminated Ethiopia on Sunday, aware of the consequences of dropping points.

While they can no longer claim first place in the group, the Stallions are locked in a fierce battle to finish as one of the four best second-placed sides to advance to the second round for a spot as Africa’s representatives in the inter-confederation playoff.

Match preview

When all is said and done, Burkina Faso’s 1-0 victory over Sierra Leone could prove crucial in securing second place in Group A.

While Brama Traore’s team were always unlikely to surpass Egypt at the top of the table, there was a sense that four points from six would be enough to finish as one of the four best second-placed teams across the nine groups.

Mohamed Zougrana’s goal in the ‘away’ win over Sierra Leone in Liberia makes them favourites to earn six points from their final two matches, which could be pivotal as they are just outside the qualified four positions.

With Gabon, who could still top Group F, four points ahead; Cameroon, two points ahead; and the pair of DR Congo and Madagascar, a point clear of the Stallions, only maximum points will suffice for Les Etalons, who must come through the long route to have a shot at a possible debut World Cup appearance.

They cannot look too far ahead, though, with Ethiopia set to visit Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The travelling team may be eliminated from competing at the showpiece next year, but finishing as high as possible remains a small target.

That ambition received some encouragement after the penultimate round of fixtures, when Mesay Teferi Kassa’s team defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to move within a point of the nation in fourth and three below Sierra Leone.

While finishing third would require a four-goal swing, that may be unlikely for Walia; however, leapfrogging Guinea-Bissau, who have won one of their last five in qualifying, remains feasible.

Ethiopia have claimed two wins in the same period, and another positive result could see them rise in the table at the end of the series.

Nevertheless, such an outcome will require Teferi’s team to end their run of away matches without victory, having lost two and drawn as many before their fifth and final road fixture in Ouagadougou.

Team News

Following Issa Kabore's booking against Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso will be forced to make a change at right-back on Sunday.

While Bertrand Traore did not add to his three goals in qualifying, the forward set up Zougrana's match-winning strike, demonstrating his value beyond scoring.

Dango Ouattara is the Stallions' second-highest scorer with four goals, one fewer than Lassina Traore, and the Brentford star is aiming for a decisive performance.

While Abubeker Nassir was absent in the previous two international windows, Bereket Desta Dana has equalled his goal tally, and Desta seeks a fourth to end Burkina Faso's ongoing three-match streak without conceding.

Without leading assist provider Abdulkarim Worku, Teferi will hope other players step up as Walia Ibex seek a positive result in Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Simpore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Ayinde; Ouedraogo; Ouatarra, Toure, Zougrana, Konate; Traore

Ethiopia possible starting lineup:

Getahun; Kebede, James, Reshid, Yusuf; Sherifa, Waza; Cugsa, Gezahegn, Desta; Ayten

We say: Burkina Faso 2-0 Ethiopia

Having kept three clean sheets in a row, Burkina Faso are favourites not only to secure maximum points to improve their chances of finishing among the four best runners-up, but they are also backed to keep another shutout against the eliminated Ethiopians.

Anthony Brown Written by

