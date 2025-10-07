Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what is essentially a contest for second place in Group A, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso will face each other on Wednesday in the penultimate match of World Cup qualifying.

With the second and third-placed teams separated by three points, success for the Leone Stars at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia will move them level with the ‘visitors’ on 15 points, although they have a considerably worse goal difference.

Match preview

Sierra Leone can no longer top Group A in World Cup qualifying, with Egypt eight points clear of the Leone Stars with two games left; however, the third-placed team still have second place within reach.

Although Wednesday's fixture will be held in Liberia, Mohamed Ajay Kallon's team will aim to continue their winning streak in Paynesville to keep the battle for the runners-up spot exciting ahead of the final matchday.

Since losing 2-0 to Egypt in November 2023, the Leone Stars have recorded victories over Djibouti (2-1), Guinea-Bissau (3-1) and Ethiopia (2-0) in Liberia, the last of which took place last month.

With the hope of securing another 'home’ victory, a win for Kallon’s team will see them move level on points with the Stallions on 15 heading into the final round of matches.

Given that Sierra Leone will face bottom-placed Djibouti in the last game — Djibouti have lost seven of their eight matches, scoring four and conceding 28 — second place is still achievable; however, victory on Wednesday is essential to keep the competition exciting.

Brama Traore’s Stallions travel to Liberia, aware they can still challenge Egypt, even if that seems unlikely since the Pharaohs play the group’s lowest-ranked team in the ninth round.

With three and five points separating Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau, respectively, a single point will nearly guarantee second place, as Les Etalons have a superior goal difference (+12) compared to both — +2 and 0.

Traore will expect another strong away performance, as they have only lost once in these fixtures — a 2-1 defeat to Egypt in Cairo — and have secured three wins in their other away matches.

Victories over Ethiopia (3-0), Guinea-Bissau (2-1) and Djibouti (6-0) have helped elevate them to second place, which they could confirm with another promising result on Wednesday.

With Traore’s team currently occupying the final spot among the four best second-placed sides, thanks to their superior goal difference over Cameroon (+10), it will be interesting to see how the risk of slipping up on Wednesday influences their performance this week.

Team News

Only Augustus Kargbo has scored more than once for Sierra Leone in World Cup qualifying, and the forward aims to add to his two goals in midweek.

However, Sallieu Tarawallie and Emmanuel Samadia have assisted twice each, highlighting their threat as facilitators ahead of the penultimate round.

While Burkina Faso's five-goal striker Lassina Traore is not in the Stallions' squad for Wednesday, Traore’s team have several goal-scoring threats.

Dango Ouattara (four goals) and Bertrand Traore (three) are expected to lead the attack, while Edmond Tapsoba's threat from set-pieces could see the centre-back add to his two goals.

Sierra Leone possible starting lineup:

A. Sesay; Jalloh, Turay, Bah, Samadiya; Koroma, Fofana, B. Sesay, Tarawallie; Kamara, Kargbo

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Yago; Zoungrana, Simpore, Toure; Ouattara, Traore, Minoungou

We say: Sierra Leone 1-1 Burkina Faso

While Burkina Faso are favourites on paper, the Stallions do not need to go all guns blazing to secure maximum points on Wednesday.

As a result, the ‘away’ team might play cautiously against Sierra Leone to secure the point they need to almost guarantee second spot in the group.

Anthony Brown

