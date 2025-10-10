Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Djibouti and Sierra Leone, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Djibouti and Sierra Leone conclude their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaigns in Group A on Sunday, when the two nations face off in Casablanca.

With the teams already eliminated and no chance of participating in next year's World Cup, pride remains at stake for both as they head into this match at a neutral venue.

Match preview

Djibouti were powerless to resist a Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Pharaohs, who secured their place at the 2026 global finals.

Another defeat for Stephane Nado’s team marked the fifth in a row for Requins de la Mer Rouge, who have lost eight of their nine qualifying matches, highlighting the chasm in quality.

Only Seychelles (46) in Group F have conceded more goals than Djibouti's 31, an astonishing number for a team that has also struggled at the other end, scoring just four goals across nine matches.

Aiming to stop the losing streak at least, Nado’s side strive to avoid defeat in qualifying for the first time since holding Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw in June 2024.

Failing to score in their last three qualifying matches does little to lift their spirits before the final fixture, but Sharks of the Red Sea hope to perform without restrictions against third-placed Sierra Leone.

The 'visitors’ entered the previous round knowing they had to beat Burkina Faso in Paynesville to keep slim hopes alive of reaching the second round as one of the four best runners-up.

However, a 1-0 loss in Liberia dashed those hopes, meaning the Leone Stars will not participate in the global showpiece as debutants.

Intending to move past that defeat, Sierra Leone seek their fourth victory in qualifying to avoid dropping to third place, as Burkina Faso (10 points) and Ethiopia (nine) aim to overtake Mohamed Ajay Kallon’s team.

That expectation is uncertain, considering the Leone Stars are winless in four away matches in the series, having drawn three of their four away games, with a 1-0 loss to Egypt in March being their only defeat.

With Sunday's match taking place at a neutral venue in Casablanca, Kallon's team might have their best opportunity yet to secure maximum points as the 'visitors’ to finish Group A on a high.

Djibouti World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





D



L



L



L



L



L





Djibouti form (all competitions):





D



L



L



L



L



L





Sierra Leone World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





D



W



L



D



W



L





Sierra Leone form (all competitions):





L



W



L



D



W



L





Team News

With neither Gabriel Dadzie nor Samuel Akinbinu available, Djibouti must find alternative attacking options, as their joint-top scorers are unable to add to their two goals each.

Kallon is expected to utilise a similar back five, aiming to frustrate the Leone Stars and score with a possible smash-and-grab win.

Augustus Kargbo could not add to his two goals in World Cup qualifying in the loss to Burkina Faso, but the forward's eyes should light up at the prospect of facing the group's weakest defensive side.

With a goal and assist heading into the final fixture, Kei Kamara seeks to add to his two goal contributions in Sunday's dead rubber.

With two assists across the team's nine games, Emmanuel Samadia should offer some creative impact from wide areas.

Djibouti possible starting lineup:

Mahamoud; Farada, Topka, Said, Abdi, Bilha; Mahamed, Daher, Hassan, Omar; Wais

Sierra Leone possible starting lineup:

Sesay; Jalloh, Bah, Turay, Samadia; Fofanah, Dumbuya; M. Kamara, Kargbo, Tarawallie; K. Kamara

We say: Djibouti 0-2 Sierra Leone

While Sierra Leone have issues securing victories on their travels, facing a hapless Djibouti presents an opportunity to claim their first away win.

The Leone Stars are expected to exploit the ‘home’ team’s defensive frailty to secure a fourth win, thereby finishing qualifying in third place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email