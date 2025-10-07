Preview: Djibouti vs. Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Djibouti and Egypt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Egypt need just one point from their final two World Cup qualifying matches to secure their place in next year’s tournament in the United States, and they are favourites to claim all three against Djibouti.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea are at the bottom of Group A heading into Wednesday’s clash at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, despite being the ‘home’ team; however, the Pharaohs will undoubtedly be pleased that the encounter is taking place on North American soil.

Match preview

Try as they might, Djibouti have been unable to secure maximum points across seven matches in World Cup qualifying.

Stephane Nado only took over in June, though the bottom-placed nation’s fate was all but sealed at the time, making a maiden appearance at the finals unlikely.

While the Shoremen of the Red Sea can still finish second-bottom in Group A, with Ethiopia five points clear in fifth, that outcome is almost impossible given that they 'host' Egypt in Morocco.

With only four goals scored in eight games and a staggering 28 conceded, Djibouti enter their penultimate fixture possibly hoping to avoid another heavy defeat.

Riverains de la Mer Rouge have conceded six goals on three occasions against Egypt, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso, while letting in four against the Stallions, accounting for 22 of their 28 goals conceded.

Egypt, who only need one more point to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time, will look to inflict another heavy defeat on the cellar-dwelling hosts.

After winning six and drawing two, Hossam Hassan's team are one of five unbeaten nations in the African section of qualifying, a feat they share so far with Senegal, Morocco, the Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

Only Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso have prevented the Pharaohs from winning in qualifying, with last month's scoreless draw against the Stallions being the only time Hassan's men have failed to score.

Although they may still finish second in the group, that possibility depends on the North African heavyweight losing both matches and Les Etalons winning theirs.

That outcome seems far-fetched, with the most probable result being a comfortable win against Djibouti when only a point is needed in Casablanca.

Djibouti World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





L



D



L



L



L



L





Djibouti form (all competitions):





L



D



L



L



L



L





Egypt World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



D



W



W



W



D





Egypt form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



D



W





Team News

Gabriel Dadzie and Samuel Akinbinu have scored two goals each in qualifying, highlighting the lack of match-winning quality for Riverains de la Mer Rouge, who have been without the pair since March.

Omar Mohamed only conceded twice in the previous round, and it remains to be seen if Nado trusts the 23-year-old goalkeeper on Wednesday.

Although named in Hassan’s initial squad, Omar Marmoush has withdrawn due to injury, leaving the Manchester City forward out of this month’s internationals.

Mohamed Salah has had a slow season with Liverpool, but the Reds star will seek a turnaround in World Cup qualifying, aiming to add to his seven goals and possibly move level with or surpass Gabon's Denis Bouanga, who has eight.

Trezeguet has scored two fewer goals than Salah, and the former Aston Villa forward aims to increase his tally of five against the group's lowest-ranked nation.

Djibouti possible starting lineup:

Mohamed; Abdi, Idris, Kaireh, Osman, Idriss; Gohar, Aden Djama, Wais, Mahamed, Youssouf

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shenawy; Hany, Rabia, Sobhi, Hamdy; Zizo, Fathy, Lasheen; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

We say: Djibouti 0-3 Egypt

While Egypt need just one point to secure their place in next year's finals in the United States, the Pharaohs are backed to claim all three in Casablanca.

Salah's form for Liverpool has been underwhelming, but the Egypt captain is expected to be pivotal for the North African giants in Wednesday's match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email