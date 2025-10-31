[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 1, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Team News: Brighton vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

Brighton will be looking to shake off the disappointment of their EFL Cup fourth-round exit when they welcome Leeds United to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

While the Seagulls suffered a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, the Whites beat West Ham United 2-1 in the top flight a week last Friday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION  vs. LEEDS UNITED

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma pictured in March 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Willy Gnonto (hernia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

