Brighton will be looking to shake off the disappointment of their EFL Cup fourth-round exit when they welcome Leeds United to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
While the Seagulls suffered a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, the Whites beat West Ham United 2-1 in the top flight a week last Friday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. LEEDS UNITED
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck
LEEDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Willy Gnonto (hernia)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
No Data Analysis info