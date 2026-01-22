Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 19:03

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 59

Brighton wins: 23

Draws: 9

Fulham wins: 27

Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham have faced each other a total of 59 times across all competitions and it is the Cottagers who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record, as they have won 27 games compared to the Seagulls' 23, while nine draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came at the Amex Stadium in each side's opening fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season. It seemed as if the Seagulls would claim a 24th win over Fulham after Matt O'Riley's 55th-minute penalty gave his team the lead. However, Cottagers striker Rodrigo Muniz equalised in the 97th minute, forcing both clubs to share the spoils.

The first eight meetings between these two sides took place in Division Three (South) between November 1928 and March 1932, with Fulham winning four, drawing one and losing three of those against Brighton, including a 5-1 home win in April 1930 - their joint-biggest victory over the Seagulls to date.

Brighton and Fulham regularly butted heads in the second and third tiers between 1969 and 1988, and there was little to separate them as the Seagulls celebrated nine victories to the Cottagers' eight across 18 league encounters.

In October 1987, Brighton secured their biggest victory over Fulham in the Sherpa Vans Trophy, winning 6-1 at Craven Cottage in between 2-0 and 2-1 successes in Division Three of the same season.

However, Fulham enjoyed facing Brighton in the 1990s when they won seven and drew two of their 12 meetings across all competitions, including a 5-0 aggregate win in the first round of the EFL Cup. Brighton got their revenge in the Championship, as they won five consecutive games against Fulham by an aggregate score of 13-3 between December 2014 and January 2017, but the tables have since turned in Fulham's favour once again.

Indeed, Brighton failed to win each of their first nine Premier League meetings with Fulham (D4 L5) before coming from behind to win 2-1 on home soil in March 2025, courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty from Joao Pedro.

Previous meetings

Jan 02, 2017: Fulham 1-2 Brighton (Championship)

Nov 26, 2016: Brighton 2-1 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 15, 2016: Brighton 5-0 Fulham (Championship)

Aug 15, 2015: Fulham 1-2 Brighton (Championship)

Dec 29, 2014: Fulham 0-2 Brighton (Championship)

Nov 29, 2014: Brighton 1-2 Fulham (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 16, 2025: Brighton 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2024: Fulham 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Fulham 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2023: Brighton 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Brighton 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 30, 2022: Fulham 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2021: Brighton 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2020: Fulham 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2019: Fulham 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)