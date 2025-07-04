Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, as Brentford and Birmingham City confirm signings and Celtic agree a £16.4m attacker sale.

Brentford have confirmed the arrival of Dutch midfield starlet Antoni Milambo on a long-term contract, as the 2005-born lynchpin becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Milambo has committed the next five years of his career to the Bees until 2030, and the London outfit are believed to have forked out €20m (£17.2m) for his signature.

Milambo's move to the Gtech Community Stadium brings an end to his 11-year stint at Feyenoord, whom he registered seven goals and eight assists for in 42 matches last season.

Reacting to the Netherlands Under-21 international's arrival, manager Keith Andrews told the club's website: "Antoni has played a lot of football in the last 12 months and really shot to prominence.

"He’s had experience in the Eredivisie, Champions League and most recently the Under-21 Euros with the Netherlands. I love the way that Antoni takes the ball and drives; he has the ability to go past players and he’s a goal threat. He will complement the midfielders we have in the building.

“Now it’s just a case of getting him used to the intensity and rhythm of the Premier League and our own intensity levels. I am looking forward to working with him."

Milambo follows Caoimhin Kelleher, Romelle Donovan, Michael Kayode and Theo Mawene to the English capital, and his arrival is expected to precede Christian Norgaard's exit to Arsenal.

Birmingham City complete double signing as Demarai Gray returns to England

From Premier League arrivals to Premier League departures, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle has left Molineux to join Championship new boys Birmingham City on loan.

The 23-year-old was a regular presence in the Old Gold kit last season, playing 24 times in the Premier League, although only three of those appearances came from the first whistle.

The announcement of Doyle's arrival quickly preceded another high-profile signing, as Birmingham brought former Leicester City and Everton winger Demarai Gray back to the club.

The 29-year-old tried his hand at Saudi Pro League football with Al Ettifaq but failed to make the desired impact, providing just four goals and five assists in 50 appearances.

Gray failed to score once in 25 matches during the 2024-25 campaign, but Blues have nevertheless taken a punt on the Jamaica international, who has signed a three-year contract at St Andrew's.

The attacker emerged through the youth system of the 2011 EFL Cup winners and made 78 senior appearances for the club before joining Leicester midway through their 2015-16 Premier League-winning campaign.

Rangers 'in talks' to sign League One playmaker

While Birmingham rose from the Championship to League One last season, Luton Town went in the opposite direction, leaving them at risk of having their most prized assets poached from their ranks.

One such player is Norwegian attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, who moved to Kenilworth Road from Wigan Athletic midway through the 2024-25 season but could not save the Hatters from the drop.

Aasgaard provided an underwhelming two goals and one assist in 17 matches for Luton last term, although he came good in front of goal for Wigan in the previous two campaigns with 16 League One strikes.

According to the Daily Mail, Scottish titans Rangers are now in talks to sign the Scandinavian this summer, and there is an expectation that he will head to Ibrox imminently.

Luton forked out just £3m to bring Aasgaard to the club in January, and the report adds that the League One side should make a healthy profit through his sale to the Gers.

Aasgaard began his footballing journey in the Liverpool academy, but he failed to make the grade and left at the age of 14 to join Wigan.

Celtic 'agree' £16.4m winger sale to Serie A side

On the other side of the Old Firm rivalry, Celtic have reportedly agreed to sell 25-year-old attacker Nicolas Kuhn to Como for a sizeable fee.

The former Germany youth international only made the move to Celtic Park from Rapid Vienna for £3m in January 2024, and he has been a revelation for the Scottish Premiership champions since.

Kuhn has recorded a terrific 24 goals and 18 assists in 69 appearances for Brendan Rodgers's side, who have him under contract for another four seasons.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal has now been agreed for Kuhn to join Como, who will pay Celtic €19m (£16.4m) to take the versatile winger off of their hands.

Kuhn has reportedly already agreed personal terms in principle with the Serie A outfit, and the 25-year-old will soon undergo his medical.

Kuhn will be working under the wing of ex-Arsenal lynchpin Cesc Fabregas at Como, who finished 10th in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign.