Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Brentford
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Team News: Brentford vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United.

Four months after claiming a thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory in this fixture last season, Brentford welcome Manchester United to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Red Devils secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend, the Bees were beaten 3-1 by Fulham last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BRENTFORD vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot pictured on April 17, 2025

BRENTFORD

Out: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring), Paris Maghoma (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

MAN UNITED

Out: Casemiro (suspended), Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Written by
Oliver Thomas
