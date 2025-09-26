Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United.

Four months after claiming a thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory in this fixture last season, Brentford welcome Manchester United to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Red Devils secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend, the Bees were beaten 3-1 by Fulham last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring), Paris Maghoma (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

MAN UNITED

Out: Casemiro (suspended), Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

