Four months after claiming a thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory in this fixture last season, Brentford welcome Manchester United to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.
While the Red Devils secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend, the Bees were beaten 3-1 by Fulham last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BRENTFORD vs. MANCHESTER UNITED
BRENTFORD
Out: None
Doubtful: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring), Paris Maghoma (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago
MAN UNITED
Out: Casemiro (suspended), Lisandro Martinez (knee)
Doubtful: Diogo Dalot (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko
