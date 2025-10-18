Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Monday's Premier League clash against West Ham United.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will be thankful that defender Aaron Hickey has returned to training in time for his side's clash against West Ham United on Monday in the Premier League.

The Bees will travel to the London Stadium, and they will be able to station Hickey on the left side of a back four despite the player having picked up a knock while playing for Scotland during the international break.

Elsewhere in defence, centre-backs Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are certain to feature ahead of shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, while Michael Kayode is likely to play as a right-back.

Jordan Henderson has impressed at times in central midfield, and he is set to be partnered by Yehor Yarmolyuk in a double pivot given Antoni Milambo has been ruled out.

Wingers Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade are expected to be key stars for the club this season, especially with the Bees looking to replace the output of forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Striker Igor Thiago has scored four times in the Premier League this season, and he could add to his total if attacker Mikkel Damsgaard is at his creative best.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

