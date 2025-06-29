New Brentford team header

Brentford

Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence on Brentford job rumours following Keith Andrews appointment

By
Pochettino breaks silence on Brentford job rumours
© Imago
USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino reveals the truth about rumours suggesting he had an interview for the Brentford manager's job.

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino has refuted rumours that he had an interview for the Brentford manager's job.

The Bees were forced to search for a new head coach after they agreed a £10m compensation package for Thomas Frank to take over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford were linked with a number of names before they opted to promote from within the club rather than appoint an external candidate.

The West London club recently confirmed that Keith Andrews had stepped up from his role as set-piece coach to become Frank's successor.

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino pictured on January 18, 2025

Pochettino dismisses Brentford rumours

According to The 42, Brentford interviewed Pochettino as part of their recruitment process for a new head coach. 

However, Pochettino has revealed there is no truth behind those rumours, insisting that he never spoke to the Bees over the role.

"This club never contacted me, I never talked to them." Pochettino told FOX Sports.

Pochettino was previously linked with a return to Tottenham, before his former side named Frank as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

The Argentine is currently focused on his job as the USMNT's head coach, with his team currently competing in the Gold Cup knockout rounds.

Pochettino is just a year away from leading the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup, which the USA will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper on September 14, 2024

Brentford made Cooper contact

In addition to their report about Pochettino, Irish outlet The 42 also claimed that Brentford spoke with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper

The 45-year-old is searching for his next managerial job after being sacked as Nottingham Forest boss in November.

The report also states that Brentford showed no interest in Kieran McKenna despite being linked with the Ipswich Town manager.

ID:576473:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3431:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Ange Postecoglou

Click here for more stories about Brentford

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Keith Andrews Kieran McKenna Mauricio Pochettino Steve Cooper Thomas Frank Football