Pochettino breaks silence on Brentford job rumours

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino has refuted rumours that he had an interview for the Brentford manager's job.

The Bees were forced to search for a new head coach after they agreed a £10m compensation package for Thomas Frank to take over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford were linked with a number of names before they opted to promote from within the club rather than appoint an external candidate.

The West London club recently confirmed that Keith Andrews had stepped up from his role as set-piece coach to become Frank's successor.

Pochettino dismisses Brentford rumours

According to The 42, Brentford interviewed Pochettino as part of their recruitment process for a new head coach.

However, Pochettino has revealed there is no truth behind those rumours, insisting that he never spoke to the Bees over the role.

"This club never contacted me, I never talked to them." Pochettino told FOX Sports.

Pochettino was previously linked with a return to Tottenham, before his former side named Frank as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

The Argentine is currently focused on his job as the USMNT's head coach, with his team currently competing in the Gold Cup knockout rounds.

Pochettino is just a year away from leading the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup, which the USA will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Brentford made Cooper contact

In addition to their report about Pochettino, Irish outlet The 42 also claimed that Brentford spoke with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

The 45-year-old is searching for his next managerial job after being sacked as Nottingham Forest boss in November.

The report also states that Brentford showed no interest in Kieran McKenna despite being linked with the Ipswich Town manager.