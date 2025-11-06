Brazil's next number nine could be a surprise Premier League striker impressing Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil's next number nine could be a surprise Premier League striker impressing Carlo Ancelotti ahead of 2026 World Cup.

Brazil's next number nine could come from the Premier League. But do not think of names like Joao Pedro, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha or Igor Jesus, already called up by Carlo Ancelotti - the first three, moreover, are on the November international break list.

We are talking about Igor Thiago. At 24 years old, the former Cruzeiro centre-forward is the second top scorer in the English Championship, with six goals for Brentford. Just one fewer than Erling Haaland.

Not surprisingly, the striker is on Ancelotti's radar. Trivela discovered that Igor Thiago featured on the pre-list of call-ups for this international break. Highly rated by the coaching staff, the player had good hopes of being called up by the manager.

The call-up, in fact, did not occur. Less than a year from the 2026 World Cup, the Italian gave the first opportunity to Vitor Roque and, for the rest, prioritised players who are already recurrent on his list.

But that does not reduce at all the spotlight attracted by the Brazilian centre-forward in his devastating start for Brentford, with goals scored against giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tottenham and Newcastle register interest in Igor Thiago?

Trivela heard that Tottenham and Newcastle have already made enquiries for Igor Thiago. The path, indeed, seems to be paved for greater heights in his career.

Revealed by Cruzeiro, the striker attracted Brentford's attention last season, after shining in his spells at Ludogorets and Club Brugge. A find by the club, who usually work very well in mapping players in smaller markets.

The expectation, however, turned to frustration. Thiago suffered two serious knee injuries and played for just 169 minutes in eight matches last season.

The turnaround came in 2025-26. The former starting attackers for the Bees, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, left the club and opened space for the Brazilian to become the absolute starter in attack.

The response on the pitch was immediate and effective. There are already seven goals in 11 matches this season. Six of the goals in the Premier League. Enough to enchant and receive praise from former England midfielder Joe Cole.

"He is like an old-fashioned centre-forward, attacks spaces very well and technically is quite competent. His complete game has impressed me greatly," said Cole about Thiago.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews praises team player mentality

Brentford manager Keith Andrews closely followed all the drama experienced by Thiago last season and is now reaping the fruit of his goals for the Bees.

Do not think, however, that it is just the scoring instinct that pleases the English manager. The coach greatly values his commitment on the pitch. Something, moreover, requested by Ancelotti for the national team's centre-forwards.

"He is a team player, willing to sacrifice his own performance and put the team first always. He is a nightmare to play against," Andrews affirms about Thiago.

Numbers explain why Igor Thiago is on Brazil's radar

Recent numbers, and those from other seasons, help explain why the centre-forward attracted the attention of Ancelotti, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. Starting with the comparison with other competitors for a place in the national team's attack.

In 2025-26, Thiago alone has almost the same number of goals in the Premier League as the called-up strikers combined. There are six goals from the Brentford striker, compared to seven from Pedro, Richarlison, Jesus and Cunha combined.

In addition, Thiago has more goals and assists during the 2026 World Cup cycle (between August 2022 and October 2025) than other Brazilian centre-forwards playing in Europe.



Igor Thiago: 126 matches, 56 goals and 17 assists - 73 G+A



Joao Pedro: 119 matches, 46 goals and 17 assists - 63 G+A



Matheus Cunha: 118 matches, 34 goals and 17 assists - 51 G+A



Igor Jesus: 104 matches, 34 goals and 12 assists - 46 G+A



Richarlison: 105 matches, 23 goals and 12 assists - 35 G+A



Endrick: 113 matches, 28 goals and 4 assists - 32 G+A



During this period of the World Cup cycle, Vinicius Junior (74 goals in 165 matches) and Raphinha (57 goals in 151 matches) are the only Brazilians with more goals than Thiago in European football.

Thiago joined Brentford in July 2024. The striker has a contract with the club for five years, until mid-2029, but with an automatic renewal option for one more year.

This article was originally published on Trivela.