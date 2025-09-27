Brentford striker Igor Thiago emulates an Alexis Sanchez goalscoring feat with his brace in Saturday's 3-1 home win over Manchester United.

Thiago played a starring role in Brentford’s impressive victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, netting an early brace to establish a two-goal cushion.

The Brazilian latched onto a long ball and thumped a left-foot shot past Altay Bayindir to open the scoring, before he reacted quickly from a goalkeeper's parry to slot home his second of the game.

While Benjamin Sesko pulled a goal back, Caoimhin Kelleher saved a Bruno Fernandes penalty before Mathias Jensen added a third to make sure of the victory.

Thiago follows in Sanchez's footsteps

Not only did Thiago help his team clinch maximum points, but he also became just the second player to score a brace in the opening 20 minutes of a Premier League match against Man United.

Sanchez, who went on to play for Man United, previously achieved the feat during his time as an Arsenal player.

The Chilean scored either side of a Mesut Ozil goal in the opening 19 minutes of a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in 2015.

As for Thiago, he is now sitting in joint-second place in the Premier League scoring charts after netting four times in six top-flight appearances.

Andrews praises Brentford hero

Brentford boss Keith Andrews lauded his striker after the match and insisted that his front line will only get better as the season progresses.

"He is a top human being,” Andrews told BBC Sport. “He had to suffer last year because of being injured for a significant amount of time. I know what type of a person he is and his qualities as a footballer.

"We are building new relationships now. You can see that with the front three, they will get better and better.

“It was a different front-line last year, but this is one that has a lot of potential and a lot of ability. I'm really excited about it."

Brentford will now turn their preparations for an almighty test against Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium next Sunday.