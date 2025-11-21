Brentford release a statement to confirm that former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Brentford have confirmed that attacker Fabio Carvalho has been ruled out for the rest of the season

The Bees revealed in a statement on Thursday that the 23-year-old has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Brentford said: "The attacking midfielder has been seen by a specialist and will now prepare for upcoming surgery to repair the ACL, having already started his rehabilitation at the club."

Carvalho is the second Brentford player to sustain an ACL injury this season after Antoni Milambo's campaign was cut short in October.

Injury adds to Carvalho's difficult Brentford stint

The Portuguese attacker has struggled to establish himself in the Brentford side since he completed a move from Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Carvalho was restricted to three starts in 19 Premier League appearances in his first season as a Brentford player due to a combination of injuries and selection decisions.

The attacker has continued to struggle for regular game time under Keith Andrews, having made just one start in six Premier League outings this term.

However, he at least showed glimpses of his quality in the EFL Cup, scoring two goals and providing one assist in three matches to help Brentford reach the quarter-final stage.

January exit off the cards

Prior to his injury, there was speculation about whether Carvalho could leave on loan in the January window to gain regular game time elsewhere.

Sunderland and Leeds United were both mooted as potential destinations, but they will now have to look elsewhere in their search for reinforcements.

Carvalho will be focusing on his long rehabilitation process, although he will have to reassess his Brentford future when he returns from injury.

The former Portugal Under-21 international still has four years left to run on his contract after signing a long-term deal following his move from Liverpool.