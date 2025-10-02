Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester City.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games when they travel to Brentford for their latest Premier League fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since January when the Citizens let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.





What time does Brentford vs. Man City kick off?

Brentford vs. Man City will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture will take place two-and-a-half hours after four other top-flight matches including Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest.





Where is Brentford vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Brentford - the Gtech Community Stadium which holds a capacity of 17,250 spectators.

Man City are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with Brentford (W3 D1), but they have only won one of their last three top-flight visits to Brentford - a 3-1 success in February 2024.





How to watch Brentford vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Brentford vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Brentford and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brentford vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.





What is at stake for Brentford and Man City?

Brentford are bidding to win back-to-back league matches for the first time this season as well as secure consecutive home victories against Manchester-based opposition after beating Man United 3-1 last weekend.

The only team to face both Manchester clubs in successive Premier League games and win them both are Tottenham back in January 1996 (4-1 against Man United and 1-0 against Man City).

However, Brentford - who sit 13th in the table - have failed to win any of their last four encounters with Man City, who thrashed Burnley by a 5-1 scoreline in their most recent league fixture last weekend.

The Citizens controversially had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, though, and will be aiming to head into the international break on a high by claiming maximum points against the Bees, which could see them climb into the top four if other results go their way.

No Data Analysis info