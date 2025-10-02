[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Brentford
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Brentford vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By , Senior Reporter
How to watch Brentford vs. Man City: Date, time, live stream and TV channel
© Imago
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester City.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games when they travel to Brentford for their latest Premier League fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since January when the Citizens let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.


What time does Brentford vs. Man City kick off?

Brentford vs. Man City will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture will take place two-and-a-half hours after four other top-flight matches including Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest.


Where is Brentford vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Brentford - the Gtech Community Stadium which holds a capacity of 17,250 spectators.

Man City are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with Brentford (W3 D1), but they have only won one of their last three top-flight visits to Brentford - a 3-1 success in February 2024.


How to watch Brentford vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Brentford vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Brentford and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brentford vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.


What is at stake for Brentford and Man City?

Brentford are bidding to win back-to-back league matches for the first time this season as well as secure consecutive home victories against Manchester-based opposition after beating Man United 3-1 last weekend.

The only team to face both Manchester clubs in successive Premier League games and win them both are Tottenham back in January 1996 (4-1 against Man United and 1-0 against Man City).

However, Brentford - who sit 13th in the table - have failed to win any of their last four encounters with Man City, who thrashed Burnley by a 5-1 scoreline in their most recent league fixture last weekend.

The Citizens controversially had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, though, and will be aiming to head into the international break on a high by claiming maximum points against the Bees, which could see them climb into the top four if other results go their way.

 

 

ID:582762:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3657:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Keith Andrews Pep Guardiola Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!