Preview: Bradford City vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 27 Dec 2025 16:51

Bradford City welcome Port Vale to Valley Parade for their 22nd games of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

The Bantams struck late to beat Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day, while the Valiants were put to the sword by Huddersfield Town, losing 5-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Match preview

After being promoted from League Two last season, Bradford are flying high so far this campaign, currently sat third in the league table.

Graham Alexander's side trail Lincoln City, who occupy the second automatic promotion place, by only one point and also have a game in hand on the Imps.

Following a loss away to Leyton Orient, Bradford returned to winning ways on Boxing Day as a 90th-minute Joe Wright header was enough to give the Bantams all three points at Valley Parade.

A win would make it four home league victories in a row for Bradford and with Lincoln facing a difficult away trip to Barnsley, there is every chance that they could be in the league's top two on Monday night.

However, although they are clearly the better team on current form, Bradford have only won two of their previous ten encounters with Port Vale and fell to a 2-0 defeat when these sides last met in January.

© Imago

Like Monday's opponents, Port Vale achieved promotion to League One last season, finishing second on 80 points, two ahead of Bradford in third.

However, their fortunes since have certainly differed since as the Valiants currently sit rock bottom of the division with only 15 points, ten adrift of safety after only 21 matches.

Port Vale remain without a league victory since September 27, when they defeated Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell Stadium, and Friday's thumping 5-0 loss away to Huddersfield made it consecutive defeats for Darren Moore's side.

Despite that result, their defensive record is not what has held them back this campaign having conceded only 29 goals, one fewer than Barnsley who currently sit ninth.

In front of goal is certainly where they have faltered, scoring only 13, which is the worst total of anyone in the division and a huge eight fewer than the second-worst tally.

However, if there is any confidence that Port Vale will take into Monday's contest, it is that they have earned nine of their 15 points so far when on their travels.

Bradford City League One form:

D

W

W

W

L

W

Bradford City form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Port Vale League One form:

D

L

L

D

L

L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Matthew Pennington (hamstring), Nick Powell (hamstring) and Lewis Richards (hamstring) will all be unavailable for Monday's game, although the latter is expected to make a return in the not so distant future.

The home side will also be without midfielder Max Power, who will serve a suspension after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Wigan on Friday.

Liam Gordon has been out since September for the visitors, while Funso Ojo was confirmed to have sustained a long-term injury against Luton Town two weeks ago.

After a disappointing result on Friday, it is anticipated that Moore could well shuffle up his lineup to face Bradford.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Wright, Baldwin, Kelly; Halliday, Metcalfe, Neufville, Touray; Sarcevic, Pointon, Humphrys

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Clark, Debrah, Heneghan, Humphreys, Headley; Shipley, Walters, Byers, Waine, Stockley

We say: Bradford City 3-0 Port Vale

Looking at the recent record between the two sides, Port Vale have had much of the bragging rights in recent years, winning four of their last seven against Bradford.

However, with their current poor form in front of goal and Friday's match showing that they can be vulnerable in defence too, it would be a surprise to see them take anything from Monday's match.

