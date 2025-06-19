Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Justin Kluivert to Bayer Leverkusen, Aaron Martin to West Ham and Loum Tchaouna to Burnley.

Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert is reportedly interested in the prospect of a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Kluivert enjoyed a successful 2024-25 season with Andoni Iraola's side, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 34 appearances to help the Cherries achieve a top-half finish.

As a result of his impressive performances, the Netherlands international is now being linked with a potential move to Leverkusen.

According to Mick Brown for Football Insider, Kluivert is keen to complete a move to Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

Kluivert has spoken to his agent about his future after being left concerned about the number of key players who could leave the Vitality Stadium.

Dean Huijsen has already left for Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Milos Kerkez is widely expected to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Cherries are also facing a battle to retain the services of defender Ilya Zabarnyi and winger Antoine Semenyo.

West Ham monitoring Martin

Elsewhere, West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Genoa's Aaron Martin ahead of a potential summer move.

The Hammers are in the market for a new left-back, with Aaron Cresswell set to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are considering Martin as a possible option for their summer transfer business.

The report claims that West Ham are among a number of clubs keeping a close eye on the Spaniard's situation.

Graham Potter's side may sense the opportunity to pull off a cut-price deal due to the fact that Martin's contract will expire next summer.

The 28-year-old was a regular fixture for Genoa last term, providing eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

After progressing through the Espanyol youth system, Martin went on to play for the senior side before spending time at Mainz and Celta Vigo ahead of his switch to Genoa in 2023.

Burnley close to Tchaouna deal

Meanwhile, Burnley are reportedly on the verge of adding Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna to Scott Parker's squad.

Tchaouna is being linked with a move away from Lazio, just a year after he arrived in a €8.4m (£7.2m) deal from Salernitana.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular playing time in 2024-25, settling for just six starts in 27 Serie A appearances.

The France Under-21 international could now swap for the Italian top flight for a new challenge in the Premier League.

According to Sky Italia, newly-promoted Burnley are on the brink of strengthening their attacking options with the addition of Tchaouna.

The youngster could move in a permanent deal for €14m (£12m), or Lazio could decide to send him on loan to the Clarets for the 2025-26 season.