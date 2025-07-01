Bournemouth: Ligue 1 defender lined up to replace Huijsen?

Bournemouth target Lille defender Bafode Diakite to replace Huijsen and Zabarnyi - offer expected this week.

Bournemouth are determined to strengthen their defence this summer and have identified Bafode Diakite as their top target. The Premier League side urgently need reinforcements at centre-back following the departure of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid for £52m and the expected sale of Illya Zabarnyi to PSG, which could be worth around £60m.

According to L'Equipe, the Cherries have made Diakite their priority and an official offer is expected this week. Talks are already underway with Lille, although no agreement has been reached regarding the transfer fee.

Versatile defender targeted by Bournemouth

Diakite, 24, has enjoyed a strong season with Lille, establishing himself as a key player in Paulo Fonseca's side. The former Toulouse defender is capable of playing across the backline but has particularly impressed at centre-back alongside Alexsandro.

Diakite made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His performances, including in the Champions League, have not gone unnoticed, and he is now attracting attention from the Premier League.

Lille are unlikely to let the Frenchman leave on the cheap. While his current market value is estimated at £23.5m, the Ligue 1 club are expected to demand significantly more, especially as Diakite is under contract until June 2028.

The player, who was part of France's youth international set-up, joined Lille in 2022 for just £2.5m from Toulouse and has developed into one of Ligue 1's most promising defensive talents.

Bournemouth, who finished comfortably mid-table last season, are looking to build a squad capable of competing higher up the Premier League table and see Diakite as a key addition to strengthen their defence.