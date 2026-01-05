Transfer news and rumours today: Bournemouth fail with move for Antoine Semenyo replacement, Southampton to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 18:23 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:26

Bournemouth have reportedly failed with a €40m (£34.6m) move for Jamie Leweling, with the Cherries now expected to switch their attention to other targets.

The Cherries had allegedly identified Leweling as an ideal replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is set to complete a move to Manchester City in the near future.

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Stuttgart have made it clear that the attacker will not be allowed to leave during the January market.

The report claims that Stuttgart boss Fabian Wohlgemuth has played a vital role in the rejection of the offer, with the club having 'big ambitions' for the second half of the season.

Leweling has been in impressive form for his German club this season, with the 24-year-old scoring four goals and registering seven assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago

Southampton 'agree deal' for Bayern's Peretz

Elsewhere, according to Plettenberg, Southampton are now closing in on the signature of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

The 25-year-old has made seven first-team appearances for Bayern, including five outings last term, but he made a loan switch to Hamburger SV last summer.

Peretz has not made a single Bundesliga appearance for Hamburg this term, with his only two appearances coming in the German Cup.

Southampton are allegedly closing in on the signing of the goalkeeper, who is set to join the Saints on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

There will reportedly be a purchase option of approximately €8m (£6.9m) next summer.

Peretz could potentially make his debut for Southampton in their FA Cup third-round contest with Doncaster Rovers on January 10.

© Imago

West Ham 'considering' move for Toulouse defender

Meanwhile, West Ham United are allegedly considering making a move for Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell before the end of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Toulouse from Leeds United in 2024, and the centre-back has represented the French club on 17 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are admirers of Cresswell, and the Hammers could move for the Englishman before the end of the winter market.

The defender made 14 appearances for Leeds and also represented Millwall on 30 occasions during a loan spell before leaving English football behind to move to France.

Since arriving at Toulouse, Cresswell has made 51 appearances, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process, while he has previous experience of Premier League football, playing five times in the competition for Leeds.