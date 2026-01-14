Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries eye English midfielder struggling in Ligue 1

By Axel Clody | 14 Jan 2026 08:37

Bournemouth are searching for reinforcements following Antoine Semenyo's departure to Manchester City, and Marseille outcast Angel Gomes has emerged as a potential target for the Cherries.

Since losing Semenyo to Manchester City for £62.5m earlier this month, Bournemouth have been actively searching for attacking reinforcements. Manager Andoni Iraola confirmed the club are working hard to find a replacement, but admitted nothing is close yet. The Cherries have already had a £35m bid rejected for Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling and are exploring various options.

One name that keeps cropping up is Angel Gomes. The England international arrived at Marseille on a free transfer from Lille last summer but has completely failed to convince Roberto De Zerbi. According to L'Equipe, a departure as early as this winter is entirely possible for OM, with several Premier League clubs having already made enquiries.

© Imago / News Images

Gomes could be ideal Semenyo replacement

The 25-year-old midfielder has struggled at the Velodrome, failing to replicate the form he showed at Lille. He has yet to start a game in the Champions League and, despite starting 12 Ligue 1 matches, has not appeared in the last three.

For Bournemouth, Gomes would represent a different profile to Semenyo but could add creativity and technical quality to Iraola's midfield. The Manchester United academy graduate has already proven himself in Ligue 1 and became an England international (four caps) during his time at Lille.

© Imago

Cherries could land bargain deal

Valued at €18m (£15.8m) on Transfermarkt, Gomes would be a significantly cheaper option than some of the wingers Bournemouth have been linked with. English clubs traditionally do not hesitate to pay a premium for homegrown talent, but Marseille's desperation to offload a player who has not settled could work in the Cherries' favour.

A loan deal is also a possibility if Marseille believe Gomes could still come good. For Bournemouth, sitting in the bottom half following their star player's departure, adding a player of Gomes's quality could be the boost needed for the second half of the season.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.